Project Manager, Power Transformers
2025-03-20
The opportunity
As Project Manager at the unit Power Transformers you will have an exciting and central role in bringing innovative, high-impact projects to life and ensuring their successful execution all over the world. Your communication and collaboration skills will come to hand while working with both local and global teams, suppliers and customers. Working with us will offer you to grow your network and open a multitude of career possibilities based on your interests and ambitions.
The Transformers team leverages innovative and diverse technology to transform energy, delivering social, environmental, and economic value and enabling a sustainable energy future for all. The business's comprehensive portfolio includes power transformers, traction transformers, insulation and components, digital sensors, and transformer services.
"Join us in our growth journey in number of transformers and reactors, number of people and size of factory. You will contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable energy future at the same time you will drive the projects from taking over from sales until handing over to the customer. Take the chance to be part of our great team, develop yourself and your skills and have fun at work." - Susanne Wahlqvist, Manager Projects, Transformers
How you'll make an impact
Leading a project team within the scope of design, manufacturing, transport and installation of transformers and reactors.
Build relationships with the customers and ensuring that requirements of contractual, technical, safety and quality are met.
Plan and follow up timeline and important deadlines to make sure we deliver the agreed scope on time and within budget to meet overall financial targets.
Coordinating and motivating the work of a team of electrical, mechanical, control and test engineers, as well as material supply and production.
Contribute to the development of project management processes by engaging with other departments and representing your area in meetings and discussions.
Responsible for project implementations ensuring best practices in cost control, resource efficiency and risk management.
When you feel comfortable in the role you will get the opportunity to manage complex projects on your own. In other words, your ambition is the foundation for your development opportunities!
Your background
Proven experience of project management, experience from energy and power industry is advantageous.
You hold a university degree, a degree in engineering or other technical area is preferable.
As a Project Manager you are structured, open-minded and communicative.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term.
You enjoy collaboration and want to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is required. Swedish is strongly preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
The location for this role is Ludvika, Sweden. Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Susanne Wahlqvist, Susanne.wahlqvist@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Susanne Wahlqvist, Susanne.wahlqvist@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna:Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
