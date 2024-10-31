Project Manager Infrastructure at Epiroc IT
2024-10-31
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
The Infrastructure unit at Epiroc IT, is responsible for the global planning and delivery of hosting environments (cloud and on-prem), connectivity (WAN, LAN, cloud) and desktop environments for the modern workplace. We have projects of variable size and duration within all these areas. Many projects are aiming at integrating the infrastructure of newly acquired companies, others are aiming at improving, or transforming from something existing, to something new in the continuous strive for modernization, automation and digitalization. In addition, there will also be maintenance projects such as performing decommissioning activities or upgrades.
Join our team
With us you will get a work environment where you are invited to a great team, eager to embrace your unique blend of experience, competence and skill. We look forward to your creative ideas for how we can continue to evolve our unit, to even better serve the Epiroc business going forward. If you enjoy an international atmosphere, has interest in digital IT development and want to take part in driving our company vision to develop towards a sustainable mining industry for people and nature, you are likely to thrive with us!
Your mission
We are seeking a project manager who understands and has an interest in the technical scopes to a certain level of detail, combined with driving and planning abilities. You will work with specialists in the project teams, and you are expected to lead the team in time planning, problem solving and ensuring delivery. Our projects have many stakeholders, and you need to be comfortable and skilled to work virtually across organizational- and geographical borders. The corporate language is English. The projects are often small to medium sized, or sub-entities in larger projects, therefore our project managers often work with a few projects in parallel.
Main Responsibilities:
• Lead small and mid-size projects with a cross functional team
• Accountable for defining project plan, scope and budget; identify risks, dependencies, deliverables and major project milestones
• Develop and execute communication plan for each project
• Become a primary point of contact for project stakeholders
• Work with resources and sub-projects across multiple functions to proactively manage project tasks
• Work for an open and collaborative culture within and across the teams
• Ensure that project closing and learning is documented
• Work with continuous improvements to secure operational excellence
Location and travel
This position is located in Stockholm or Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 17th of November 2024.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Maria Jacobsson, maria.jacobsson@epiroc.com
Recruitment specialist, Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
You have at least 3 years of experience from leading teams or projects or programs in an IT-environment or technical development environment. You lead projects acknowledging that results are created by people, and you accomplish the goals using your communication skills, your ability to organize, structure and build efficient project teams. You thrive from running several activities and project in parallel. You prefer pro-active ways of working as the general rule, with an ability to respond when reactivity is needed. In the parallel activities you will have good use of your strong stakeholder management skills. You have experience from working in complex, cross-functional, local and global projects and you are creative in finding solutions to the variety of problems you will encounter. As a person one of your main motivation factors is to accomplish results. You have perseverance and ability to take projects from start to finish, also when encountering obstacles or delays. You have a positive attitude and with your collaborative mindset you have the ability to get people to work efficiently towards common goals. You see feedback given and received as a useful tool to personal growth. Safety first is a fundamental value for Epiroc, as a project manager it is important that this value resonate with you.
In addition, you need:
• Experience of managing cost and budgets
• Interest and basic understanding for the technical IT Infrastructure landscape. Willingness to learn what you do not have previous experience from.
• Fluent in English
• Knowledge of ITIL is a preferred competence.
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent working experience
