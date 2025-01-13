Project manager for Product sustainability
Saab AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2025-01-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
You will be responsible for establishing and implementing the product sustainability as a capability for BU submarines. You will lead the development of the technical strategy for product sustainability and drive operational development projects aiming at developing the preconditions and capabilities needed to successfully manage our product sustainability. You will also lead the development of necessary competence development activities and may also lead the execution of the development activities.
The main areas you will work with are:
* Lead operational development projects connected to the area of product sustainability
* Lead the capability development of Product sustainability within BU Submarines
* Participate in SAAB Group working groups collaborating with peers on joint capability developments.
* Lead the technical planning for implementation into our products and projects
* Learn about the sustainability area and developments as well as new connected technology areas and development initiatives inside and outside of SAAB AB
* Spread knowledge about Product sustainability
* Identify measures and follow up progress of the capability development
* Supporting decision makers and forums in taking the correct tradeoff decisions to enable efficient product developments.
You will work together with cross functional team members in operational development projects, together with our customers, in working groups internally and in forums to anchor plans, goals and strategies. You will have an important role to measure and communicate where we are and where we jointly are going to help facilitate a common pace enabling efficient solutions, tradeoffs and results.
The role includes many stakeholder interactions such as customers, suppliers and other business areas and units within Saab. You will report to the Specialty Engineering Director, Submarine Design, BA Submarine Kockums and will be a permanent member of the Specialty Engineering management team.
The location for this position is Malmö primarily, but we will be relocating to Lund later on this year. The role includes business travels between our offices in Karlskrona and Malmö/Lund. Travels abroad occur but varies depending on our projects.
Your profile
To be able to succeed in this role you need a good understanding of sustainability and product development preferably in the field of defense or shipping industry. The role includes being a change leader developing the complete capability including processes, people, methods, tools and data which is why you need to have experience from capability development and have a strong self-drive and an ability to act independently yet forming supporting alliances and influencing all kinds of people at all levels of seniority. We are looking for you who enjoy and successfully build networks, trust and have a passion for sustainability. You know how to get people on board and can motivate and coach your co-workers to reach progress.
Required skills:
* Strong knowledge in Environmental conscious design or Design for Environment. Life cycle analysis.
* Strong presentation skills, communication and coordination skills, in English and Swedish
* Good knowledge about product development processes or systems engineering processes for complex products, preferably warships or submarines. Our submarines are mainly integration products consisting of a large part of pre developed and supplied systems and component developed elsewhere.
* A curious mindset with a proactive view on what 's coming next in order to enable the organization to be proactive.
Desired skills:
* University Degree in Engineering
* Product sustainability management
* Change management
* A few years' successful experience as a leader - manager or project/change leader
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_31433". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Kockums AB Jobbnummer
9100523