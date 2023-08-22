Project manager
Job description
Randstad Engineering is now hiring and searching for senior project managers with a technical background. In order to further strengthen our clients ability to provide excellent project management and drive process improvement, we are now looking for senior consultants who can manage roles as; Process Project Manager, Technical Project Manager and experienced Project Managers within R&D.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Your responsibilities in this role usually covers:
Full responsibilities as cost, time, quality and scope
Coordinating multi-disciplinary project management tasks with resources and contacts within the whole company
Project cost forecasting
Project resource management
Project risk management
Create and maintain project plans (time, milestones, resources and cost)
Task execution management support: Scrum, operational meetings, etc.
Project reporting (project milestones, etc.) and project financial management support
Qualifications
Having minimum, a bachelor degree within science
Having a driving and target oriented personality with good analytical capabilities
Used to deliver according to defined time schedule and have a clear customer focus
Being solution oriented and having good networking skills
Being structured and capable of dealing with a high tempo environment
Minimum of 3 years professional PM related experience
R&D experience is preferable
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
