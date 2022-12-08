Project Manager
• At least 5 years experience in Project Management.
• Proven record of managing complex project execution in an international environment.
• Experience of coordinating new system implementation.
• High proficiency in Power point and Excel.
• Experience with PLM-systems.
• Fluent in English in speech and writing.
• Engineering background/experience is meritorious but not a requirement.
• Experience from coaching project team members is meritorious but not a requirement.
Job Description
To our client who is a leading global home appliances company we are now looking for a Project Manager! In the role you will be responsible for planning, coordinating and managing all implementation activities, make sure the project is on plan and that risks are actively managed and have close collaboration and daily interaction with Data Transformation Lead role as well as the external technical data migration team supporting the implementation. You will also synchronize and collaborate with organizational change management, facilitate formulation and continuous adjustments of clear and aligned overall project implementation and establish weekly interactions and arrange and facilitate workshops with the relevant parties and more. Does this sound like a role for you? Do not hesitate to apply for the role today and we will tell you more!
Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are aimed at civil servants and place great value in finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, available and present in relation to customers, consultants and candidates, we aim to find our customers' dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Project Manager you have combined strategic thinking with handson actions. You are also a proactive problem solver who is comfortable making fast decisions. Furthermore you are a teamplayer, have great communication skills and have the ability to prepare and facilitate.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position and office hours. The assignment is expected to start 2023-01-09 and is expected to run until 2024-01-08, with chance for extension. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work for our client in Stockholm city. Las day of application is 2023-01-07. Submit your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application! Keywords: project manager, project Ersättning
