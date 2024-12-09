Project Manager
Project Manager
Job Description:
The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the entire lifecycle of non-standard automation projects in the automotive industry, from planning and scheduling to installation, commissioning, and handover. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in project management, excellent communication skills, and a deep understanding of automation systems and processes.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Planning Implementation: Develop and implement project plans, ensuring that all project objectives, schedules, and deliverables are clearly defined and met. Regularly track progress and make adjustments as needed to keep the project on schedule.
Schedule Control Resource Management: Monitor project timelines and ensure timely delivery of milestones. Coordinate resources across teams to ensure project goals are achieved efficiently and within the budget.
Customer Communication: Maintain effective communication with customers throughout the project, providing regular updates, addressing concerns, and ensuring customer satisfaction.
On-site Installation Commissioning: Develop detailed installation and commissioning plans. Oversee on-site activities, ensuring that installation and commissioning are completed according to the project plan and specifications.
Problem Solving Issue Tracking: Track and address any issues or challenges that arise during the project lifecycle. Work with internal teams and external stakeholders to resolve problems quickly and efficiently.
Project Handover: Ensure proper project handover, including final acceptance, documentation, and training for customer teams. Ensure the project meets all quality and safety standards before completion.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree or other relevant technical education in Engineering, Project Management, or a related field.
Experience in non-standard automation project management, preferably within the automotive industry, is highly desirable, with at least 5 years of experience being a strong advantage.
Proven experience in managing complex projects, with a focus on non-standard automation equipment and systems.
Strong problem-solving abilities and the capacity to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Good command of English daily communication with clients and teams.
Experience in coordinating cross-functional teams and resources to solve problems effectively.
We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Career growth opportunities in a global company.
