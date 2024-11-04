Project Manager - Development
2024-11-04
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have experience in project management and want to improve cancer care for patients around the world? Join RaySearch's development department as project manager!
About the position
As a project manager at RaySearch you will be part of the team that is responsible for planning, leading and documenting product development projects, ensuring that we provide our customers with state-of-the-art oncology software. We work according to agile methodologies and with close collaboration between projects and departments within RaySearch.
Responsibilities
• Plan the development projects and product releases together with fellow project management team members and other project management teams.
• Follow up project progress continuously together with the development teams
• Continuously work together with the development teams to improve processes and ways of working as well as to remove impediments
• Ensure that activities are performed, and documentation is produced according to our development process, including planning and participation in test management and risk management activities
• Communicate project status to relevant stakeholders
Your profile
We believe that you have a background in project management or experience from another leading role. To be successful in this position you should have a pragmatic approach to solving problems as they arise and be able to organize your work well. You enjoy facing new challenges and can find structure in a highly dynamic environment. We also believe that you have strong interpersonal and communication skills. You are capable of handling and prioritizing many requests and relations at once. You are used to working proactively and taking initiatives and you enjoy cross-functional collaboration and teamwork.
Requirements:
• BSc or MSc degree in engineering, or equivalent
• 3+ years' experience in project management within software development
• Previous experience of agile methodologies
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills (English and Swedish)
Meriting:
• Medtech industry experience
• Experience working in Azure DevOps Server
Our office
RaySearch Laboratories office is located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, with a modern and creative work environment. We offer a private gym, yoga, and social activities such as table tennis, foosball, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and every day we provide morning fika, as well as afternoon snacks. Our rooftop terrace offers a stunning view of Stockholm.
Application
