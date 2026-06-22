Project Manager - Cross-Functional Projects and Activities, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Speditörsjobb / Lund Visa alla speditörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a Project Manager, you will take on a key role in leading cross-functional initiatives that shape the long-term direction of Global Supply Chain and Axis. In this role, you will navigate a stakeholder landscape, introduce new ways of working, and lead key initiatives.
Who is your future team?
You will join Global Supply Chain Development, a team within the Global Supply Chain organization. The team drives cross-functional business development.
The team is a group of 7 specialists with expertise in Project Management, End-to- End Process Management, Analytics, ERP, Continuous Improvements, and Internal Communication. Together, our work strengthens The Global Supply Chain organization in delivering its mission and long-term strategy while contributing to Axis' global efficiency and success.
What you'll do as a Project Manager
As a Project Manager, you will take ownership of initiatives that shape the long-term strategic direction of Global Supply Chain. Your mission as a Project Manager is to own and drive cross-functional business development initiatives. In this role, you will influence strategic decisions and shape governance structures. You will bring clarity to and guide teams through change.
With a broad understanding of business processes, systems, and cross-functional dependencies, you will analyze organizational impact across functions and translate challenges into scalable, future-proof solutions. You will also be an ambassador for our continous journey with AI solutions to increase business efficiency.
You will work closely with project stakeholders and specialist across Global Supply Chain and Operations to drive strategic decisions with lasting impact.
Your main responsibilities include:
Leading cross-functional improvement initiatives
Bringing clarity and creating structure to guide in the decision-making process
Developing business cases and create a sense of urgency
Defining clear success metrics and ensuring follow-up on business impact and long-term outcomes
Designing strategies and translating organizational challenges into scalable, future-proof solutions
Leading through change and ensuring sustainable adoption of new capabilities and ways of working
Challenging existing structures and introducing new innovative approaches
Educating stakeholders on new processes, ways of working, and implemented solutions
Contributing to the development of the team
Who are we looking for?
You are an experienced Project Manager with strategic insight. You can combine analytical depth with the ability to influence decision-making. You are a positive and curious Project Manager who thrives in a dynamic environment where change is constant and opportunities are numerous. You can comfortably switch between detailed process to high level strategic thinking - connecting the dots and helping teams see the bigger picture.
You enjoy leading cross-functional projects, bringing clarity to complex scenarios, and solving challenging problems. You are confident in influencing stakeholders at all levels. You are self-driven, structured, and capable of planning and managing your own activities to deliver high-quality outcomes.
You bring experience from managing cross-functional Supply Chain related initiatives. You understand organizational processes, dependencies, and technical landscapes - and enjoy guiding project teams and stakeholders through change to achieve measurable impact.
Strong collaboration skills and strong communication skills are essential.
We expect you to have:
A relevant university degree (minimum B.Sc.)
At least 3 years' experience in project management within supply chain
Proven experience of initiating, executing, and completing supply chain and business improvement projects
Proven experience of working with structured project management methodology
Proven experience of professional flexibility to easily and efficiently transition across contexts
Experience working within supply chain in a global environment
Advanced stakeholder management and communication skills
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Malin Haag, Manager Global Supply Chain Development at +46 46 272 1800
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9973872