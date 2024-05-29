Project Management Support
2024-05-29
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 21578
Are you experienced in project delivery and do you have a background or interest in Business Continuity and Crisis Management? Then you might be our new colleague in the Group Business Support (GBS) Risk Reduction Plans Project Management Office (PMO) team.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
You will join the PMO team in GBS Risk Reduction Plans, which is a team located in the largest business area in Nordea: Group Business Support (GBS). GBS drives optimization of our operational efficiencies, letting the Business Areas focus on what they do best, to serve our customers and drive income growth initiatives.
The BCCM programme is focusing on reducing risk and increasing resilience across the bank during the years to come. By being in this role, you will work closely with many stakeholders in Technology and in the various Business Areas/Group Functions. In the BCCM Risk Reduction Programme we are currently looking for new colleagues with experience in PMO support and Project Management.
What you'll be doing:
* Establishing and proactively maintaining effective stakeholder relationships, enabling effective collaboration between the project and PMO team
* Support the Project Management agenda and initiatives within the programme.
* Take ownership of all aspects of program reporting, tracking and stakeholder relationships, actively ensuring oversight of the programme together with the colleagues in the PMO
* Ensure that PMO processes and documentation are executed in compliance with Nordea Project Management standards
* Share regular feedback about the PMO way of working, incl. ideas of improvements and proactively work to improve processes and efficiency
The role is based in Helsinki; Malmö; Oslo; Stockholm; Warszawa; ód.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are a self-driven, structured professional with a proactive attitude and a strong drive
* Have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with curious mind to structuring and presenting complex problems
* Thrive to work in a fast-paced environment, manage multitasking well and have an excellent ability to prioritise and deliver within deadlines
* Have experience in stakeholder management and great communication, presentation and facilitation skills
* Are a solid team player and good in collaboration with others
Your experience and background:
* Written and spoken English on a superior level is required
* Self-drive and proactive personality
* Insights or interest within business and technology resilience and continuity, risk management
* Relevant Master or Bachelor degree in Finance, Business Administration, IT, or similar
* 1-3 years proven PMO support or Project Management experience including stakeholder management
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 12/06/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact David Loughnane, david.loughnane@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
