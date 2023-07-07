Project Management Office - Team Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-07-07
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are currently seeking a highly motivated and experienced Project Management Office - Team Manager to join our dynamic team. You will oversee a team consisting of very competent and skilled project managers located in four different locations in Sweden. As our PMO Team Manager, you will provide coaching and guidance towards strategic priorities to reach business objectives and promoting professional growth and personal development.
You will report to our PMO Manager in ABB Energy Industries, Local Division Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Line manager responsibilities
Foster a positive and collaborative work environment, promoting teamwork and effective communication
Close collaboration with your team and other stakeholders to support and deliver our commitments to our customers
Ensuring that the project manager team is adequately resourced and equipped, including forecasting, re-source allocation and securing the right competence to the right challenge
Provide leadership, guidance, and support to project managers and teams throughout the project lifecycle
Promoting team and employee professional growth, competence, and personal development
HSE (Health Safety and Environment) responsibility for your team, including assessments and implementation of the resulting actions
Foster a culture of continuous improvement within the team and projects deliveries, identifying opportunities to develop project management processes and tools
Your background
Master's or bachelor's degree in an Engineering discipline is preferred, combined minimum 5 years of experience in project management and/or line management in a relevant field
Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools
Ability to motivate and guide a distributed team
Demonstrated leadership capabilities, with a collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English
Demonstrated focus on safe working practices
Exceptional problem-solving, priority and decision-making abilities
More about us
ABB Energy Industries is enabling safe, smart and sustainable projects and operations for businesses across the oil, gas, chemicals, life sciences, power generation and water sectors. Driving integrated solutions that automate, digitalize and electrify industry we connect our people and technology to help our customers adapt and succeed. With over 50 years domain expertise, we continue to innovate and reshape traditional approaches across the energy sector with our technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, reduce energy consumption and waste.
Recruiting Manager Anna Uddhammar, +46 705 76 31 91 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Lennart Rixman, +46 705 20 52 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. Last day to apply is however August 31st.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7947483