Project leader
2022-12-06
We are looking for a Project leader to our client in Örebro!
Description:
Mission as project leader is to drive the development projects from idea to a complete product . The project leader will be responsible for forming a well operating project team, with sub project managers from relevant departments (cross functionally) within the company.
The project organization relies on waterfall and scrum processes, and combination of these way of working must be cohesive. Helping employees and stakeholders understand both mindsets.
Requierments:
Experienced project leader.
Solid experience from working with stage gate model, agile and scrum framework. Experience to lead cross functional (cross discipliner) projects that develop complex machine products.
Very good knowledge of English is required since it is our corporate language, and a lot of communication will be in English.
Working within agile and scrum framework. Comfortable in a role as product owner, scrum master or a project leader leading complex machine projects.
The servant leadership is to be used and are most likely to be a combination of scrum master, project leader and influencer, because responsibilities include managing timelines, resolving impediments, and coaching team members. Inclusive and growth mindset are enablers to coordinate people and project activities with the focus on added value and deliverables. Communication and collaboration skills are fundamental in this role (high social competence).
Start: December 2022
