Project Lead Engineer Extended Scope
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a member of the Extended Scope Project Lead Engineering team, you play a key role in the execution of complex projects. You oversee the technical aspects of gas turbine projects delivered all over the world. Your main responsibility is to lead the technical implementation of contractual requirements, collaborating closely with customers, suppliers, engineers, and various departments within the organization. Given the unique nature of Extended Scope projects, which involve systems and components not typically included in our standard deliveries, you demonstrate strong initiative and the ability to navigate projects without standardized procedures. You use your technical expertise and leadership skills to drive successful project outcomes, making an impact on the energy market on a truly international scale.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Engineering degree from a technical college or university.
* At least 4 years of relevant work
* Ability to build networks and communicate effectively at various organizational levels.
* Flexibility and adaptability to changing conditions.
* Enjoy working with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, promoting communication and cooperation in a technical environment.
* Deep understanding of technical concepts, requirements, and trends within the energy industry.
* Knowledge of gas turbines and other plant equipment is meritorious.
* Experience in power plant engineering and a broad technical competence is highly valued.
What You Bring
We are looking for individuals who have worked as project engineers or system engineers within mechanical or process engineering, and who are ready to take the next step in their career to work more broadly with technical project management. In this role, you will work on large projects over extended periods, dealing with technical content that often lacks standardization and therefore requires a different approach.
Key personal qualities include handling multiple tasks, having both a technical and business mindset, seeing opportunities, taking responsibility, and meeting deadlines.
About the Team
Our team collaborates closely with other Project Lead Engineering teams within the organization, sharing the responsibility of appointing technical lead engineers for order projects across different applications and markets. The team is international, with members from various countries, bringing a wealth of experience from leading gas turbine and steam turbine projects. We offer opportunities for growth within the team, allowing you to manage complex technical projects as a Project Lead Engineer and Project Engineering Manager.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energ...
