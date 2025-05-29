Project Lead
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Stockholm Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Linköping
, Skövde
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly experienced and technically proficient Project Lead to oversee the design, development, and delivery of enterprise-grade solutions using Microsoft 365, SharePoint On-Premises, SharePoint Framework (SPFx), Azure services, and related technologies. The ideal candidate will have over 10+ years of experience in M365 development, strong leadership capabilities, and a proven track record of managing cross-functional teams in Agile environments.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead end-to-end project delivery for Microsoft 365 and Azure-based solutions.
Architect and implement solutions using Power Automate, Power Apps, SharePoint Online, and SPFx.
Design and develop SPFx web parts, extensions, application customizers, and field customizers.
Manage SharePoint migrations (on-premises & SharePoint Online).
Develop and maintain applications using Azure Logic Apps, Runbooks, Web jobs, Azure Functions, and .NET/C#.
Create and maintain React-based UI components for enterprise applications.
Write and manage PowerShell scripts for automation and system management.
Utilize PNPjs for SharePoint development and customization.
Perform SQL development and database management tasks.
Collaborate with business stakeholders, developers, and QA teams to ensure timely and high-quality delivery.
Apply Agile methodologies and adhere to ITIL processes for service management.
Use tools like Jira and Ivanti for project tracking and support.
Required Qualifications:
10+ years of experience in Microsoft 365 and SharePoint(Online & On-Premises) development.
Strong expertise in SPFx, Power Platform, Azure services, and .NET/C#.
Proficiency in React, PowerShell, SQL, and PNPjs.
Experience leading technical teams and managing enterprise-scale projects.
Deep understanding of Agile and ITIL frameworks.
Excellent communication, problem-solving, and stakeholder management skills.
Experience with DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines.
Familiarity with governance and compliance in M365 environments
Education:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.
Preferred Certifications:
Power Platform/Azure Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9366017