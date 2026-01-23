Project Engineer to ABB Ports
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-01-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Engineering Manager
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will develop software for automatic crane systems and have the possibility to learn product development. We also see strong potential for this position to grow into a more leading role, with increased direct communication with customers, customer demands, and project responsibilities. You will create and modify the standard designs of equipment, systems, or installations, including standard specifications for manufacturing, fabrication or construction for assignments classified as low to medium complexity by applying standard design concepts.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Design, develop, and maintain PLC software solutions for crane automation systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of software components.
Optimize code for performance, reliability, and safety.
Analyze system specifications and hardware schematics to ensure alignment with project requirements.
Identify potential issues and propose improvements to enhance system functionality.
Conduct thorough testing and validation of PLC code to verify correctness and adherence to standards.
Debug and troubleshoot any issues during the testing phase.
Communicate progress and potential delays to stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
You hold an engineering degree in computer science or an equivalent field.
You have practical experience in Codesys and/or C programming. Your proficiency in these languages enables you to develop efficient and reliable PLC software.
Your skills extend to algorithm development. You can design and optimize algorithms to enhance system performance and responsiveness.
Being self-organized and structured is essential for success in this role. You excel at managing tasks, meeting deadlines, and maintaining clear documentation.
Your familiarity with ABB PLC Development Tools positions you well for this position. Additionally, your understanding of ABB automatic crane functionality gives you an edge.
Previous experience in product development is considered a merit.
Your insights into the product lifecycle and iterative development processes contribute to successful outcomes.
You are proficient in both English and Swedish at a professional level.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division that is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for all types of container and bulk cargo handling cranes, as well as OCR and electrical systems for container terminals. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology on large projects across the world in a customer oriented and highly globalized industry.
Recruiting Manager: Henrik Nordin, +46 73 448 14 58, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Johan Halling, +46 72-461 25 17, Unionen: Pär Ångbäck, +46 70-636 07 04, Leaders: Olof Kvensler, +46 70-588 91 52. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is February 15. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Ängsgärdsgatan 6 Jobbnummer
9701311