Project Engineer - Rolling Stock
2024-09-20
About Us
At Consilium Safety Group, we are a global expert in fire and gas safety technology, serving industries across marine, energy, rolling stock, and building sectors. With over a century of experience, we combine deep safety expertise with cutting-edge detection technology to protect lives, assets, and the environment. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, we have more than 55 offices worldwide, ensuring we cover all time zones. Our commitment to innovation and growth drives us to shape the future of Safety-Tech.
Join Our Team as a Project Engineer - Rolling Stock
We are seeking a Project Engineer for our Advanced Shared Services team in Gothenburg. In this role, you'll focus on delivering fire and gas detection solutions for the rolling stock sector. Our team is energetic, collaborative, and committed to growth, providing the ideal environment for professional development.
What You'll Do:
Plan and track project activities and budgets
Ensure project goals are met
Create product drawings, technical descriptions, manuals.
Program and test Consilium systems
Participate in quality assurance checks
Provide technical support and act as the customer point of contact
Who You Are:
You take initiative, communicate well, and are highly organized. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you succeed. If you're ready for more responsibility, especially in customer relations and project management, Consilium offers great growth opportunities.
What We're Looking For:
Engineering degree or equivalent experience
AutoCAD skills
Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus
Experience in programming and electricity/electronics (preferred)
Knowledge of data communication protocols (advantageous)
Why Join Consilium?
At Consilium, our mission is to save lives. We value responsibility, initiative, and teamwork. Our warm, supportive culture encourages both personal and professional growth. Join us and make a real impact while advancing your career.
Ready for Your Next Mission?
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, apply today! We review applications on a continuing basis.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consilium Safety Group AB
(org.nr 556519-2134), http://consiliumsafety.com Arbetsplats
Consilium Safety Kontakt
Katarina Wanderydz katarina.wanderydz@consiliumsafety.com
8912033