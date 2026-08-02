Project Engineer - Fiber Optics
NKT HV Cables AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-08-02
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Ensure high quality fiber optic delivery in global projects
Join NKT as a Fiber Optic Project Engineer and take full technical ownership of fiber optic systems in large HVDC and transmission projects.
In this role, you manage the fiber optic scope end to end — from concept and design to implementation, installation support and final handover. You act as the technical authority for fiber optics, making decisions and ensuring reliable, high-quality solutions throughout the project lifecycle. You will collaborate closely with engineering, production, installation and procurement teams across Karlskrona, Cologne and Chennai.
Do you want to take full technical ownership of fiber optic systems in global HVDC projects? In that case, this is a role for you.
Manage fiber optic engineering activities across the full project lifecycleYou will contribute to the execution of fiber optic systems across the full project lifecycle, ensuring that solutions meet technical specifications, project timelines and stakeholder expectations. The role involves close collaboration with project managers, technical leads, sensing specialists, procurement and production teams.
You will also support documentation, installation preparation and quality related activities, while contributing to continuous improvement and knowledge sharing within the team.
Your responsibility will also be to:
Lead and coordinate the fiber optic scope across all relevant project phases.
Ensure alignment between design, production, testing and installation.
Manage fiber optic system solutions throughout assigned projects.
Provide guidance and support to other engineers within fiber optics.
You will be part of the Fiber Optic Engineering team and report to the Fiber Optics Manager. The role is primarily based in Karlskrona; however, it offers the possibility of a hybrid setup, with an initial base from the Malmö/Lund area where we also maintain an office. Limited travel may be required for testing, meetings, or site activities.
Collaborative engineer with a structured and solution oriented mindsetYou enjoy working with long term projects, coordinating with many stakeholders and ensuring clarity in communication. You apply analytical reasoning alongside a practical, solutions-driven mindset, giving you the ability to guide others with confidence in your field. You thrive in a setting where you balance technical tasks with planning, documentation and collaboration across departments.
You also have:
A degree in electrical-, mechanical-, physics engineering or a related field.
Several years of experience in a senior engineering role, within designing or developing fiber optic cables or systems.
Experience with production techniques and quality control processes.
Grow your skills while contributing to the green transitionNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We are committed to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply – even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
You will join a collaborative engineering environment with opportunities for professional development, training and participation in industry workshops and conferences. You will work with colleagues across departments and gain insight into advanced fiber optic technologies, high voltage systems and large scale infrastructure projects.
"Working in the Fiber Optic Engineering team means being part of complex, large scale international projects where your work makes a meaningful impact. You take ownership of your scope while collaborating closely with engineering, production, installation and other stakeholders"- Aarathy Reghuprasad, Project Engineer, Fiber Optics
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 6th of August 2026. Background checks, alcohol- and drug testing and personality assessments may be included in our recruitment process.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8190-44352660". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Jobbnummer
10017966