Project Developer
2024-05-13
What We Do
Swiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow by enabling planability for both energy producers and consumers.
About the role.Now we are looking for a Project Developer to join our team that is working on Grid Scale Battery projects in the DACH region - Germany, Austria and Switzerland. You will join our highly driven, dedicated international team that plays a pivotal role in growing our business.
As a part of the role, you will be working on establishing Flower on the Austrian energy market, as well as learning about the power system and BESS project development in Austria. Within each project you will be responsible for its different stages, for example, you will identify grid and land owners to develop sites for grid-scale batteries, building permits and market regulations. As well, as part of the project management, you will maintain dialogues and negotiations with all relevant stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
Maintaining and upkeeping the best practices of project execution and related work.
Continuously working on internal and external structural and strategic improvements.
Reporting on project progress and performance promptly.
Maintaining industry knowledge on relevant wider issues and representations within the power sector.
Exploring new opportunities and ideas for Flower in the DACH energy market.
Internal communication and cooperation with other teams.
The role may include business travels.
We're looking for someone resourceful and eager to contribute to the continuous development of our projects and vision to provide the world with access to more sustainable energy sources.
Skills and Requirements:
Working in a scale-up environment is a fast-paced and exciting opportunity for many professionals. This means lots of freedom to impact and innovate and a big responsibility to make things happen.
We believe that you have excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and problem-solving skills, as the job will require establishing new partnerships and collaborations. Further, you are proactive, creative, and solution-oriented with strong attention to detail. Lastly, you are self-driven, hungry for development and growth, and a team player.
We believe that you have a background and/or a degree in business, engineering, project management, or similar.
Fluency in written and spoken German and English Languages is required.
Also, it is a plus, but not a must, if you have:
Experience and/or education within the energy sector.
Experience in project development and/or project management.
Previous involvement in infrastructure projects, preferably within energy.
LocationWe love to see each other in the office and we would like you to be able to work from the office most of the time, but we are flexible with remote work occasionally. Our office is located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, a couple of minutes walk from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, our Head of Sales, our VP of Asset Development & Partnerships, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
