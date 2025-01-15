Project Developer
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Project Developer.
About The Role:As a Senior Project Developer at Flower, you will lead the development of large scale battery systems and other types flexible assets. You will be responsible for projects throughout the entire value until Ready to Build, while working closely with the development team building batteries throughout the Nordics and Europe.What You'll Do:
Lead the development of projects in all stages, from Green Field to Ready to Build, ensuring project success through efficient timeline, budget, and resource management.
Conduct technical assessments, secure grid connections, and oversee permitting processes in collaboration with Flower's internal technical teams and external stakeholders.
Negotiate with landowners, grid operators, and other stakeholders to optimize project timelines and resources.
Build and maintain strong relationships with external stakeholders, including landowners, industries, grid operators, authorities, municipalities, and local communities. Navigate complex regulatory landscapes to speed up processes and drive project success.
Manage the preparation and submission of necessary permits and approvals, ensuring all projects comply with local, regional, and national regulations.
Ensure that your projects are financially solid and that they align with company requirements.
Identify and address potential risks through proactive planning and problem-solving, ensuring the smooth progression of projects.
Represent the company at industry events, public meetings, and regulatory hearings, strengthening Flower's presence in the renewable energy sector.
Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure seamless integration of technical expertise and strategic alignment.
At Flower, we want to be on the forefront of the transition. This means that we will expand the portfolio of what we develop. New technologies means a resourceful and solution-oriented mindset when finding ways to develop, overcome project challenges and drive innovation.You will optimize the way we develop projects by always looking for new ways to enable a faster and better development process.
Who You Are:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Renewable Energy, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in project development within the renewable energy sector.
Proven track record of successfully developing and delivering large-scale projects.
Strong technical background and expertise in the energy sector.
In-depth knowledge of the Nordic energy market and regulatory environment.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience with grid connection processes for large projects in the Nordic region is highly valued.
Proficiency in English and Swedish; knowledge of Finnish or Danish is a plus.
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of Asset Development nordics, VP of Asset Development, and our CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note, we will start reviewing candidates at the end of January. Flower wish you a delightful holiday!
