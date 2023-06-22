Project Controls Engineer
2023-06-22
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Project Controls Engineer to join our bold and passionate construction execution team based in Skellefteå.
By joining us you will help drive our mission forward of creating a greener future and assist in the transformation to a carbon free society. In particular you will act as a key player in ramping up Construction execution and contribute to expanding one of the first large scale European battery factories.
The Project Control Engineer will play a key role in the Construction team, managing the Controls Strategy and implementation of the factory through to the start of production. As the Project Controls Engineer you will implement overall project controls direction through application of systems and methods for estimate development, cost control, planning and reporting, progress measurement, schedule development/control and management of change.
About the team:
You will be an integral part of the Project Execution Team and work intimately with the Program, Project Management, Engineering and Procurement teams.
You will manage and lead the Clients Owners Representatives and Contractors to carry out the Project Controls of designated construction projects and construction activity on the Ett campus.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Provide overall project cost, schedule, estimating, progress measurement, and change management leadership and expertise in the Construction projects.
Review and report project cost/schedule with ongoing project analysis, reporting, forecasting, budgeting and change management
Control project cost/schedule outcomes by recommending and deploying management interventions with support of the Program, Project Management, Engineering, Procurements teams, executed through the Clients Owners Representatives and Contractors
Monitoring and appraising the performance of the Contractors and Consultants in the areas of cost control and progress measurement.
Develop cost and schedule estimates to support risk and opportunity assessments, Project funding, Project reviews, and ad hoc requests.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Position requirements:
BSc/MSc in Engineering or Construction Management or equivalent
Solid technical experience in all cost management areas, planning, estimating, pre-contract, post contract and final account
Excellent communication & presentation skills
Analytical skills
Proficient in MS suite, BIM 360, Power Bi and Power Query or equivalent
Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials
Bonus points for:
You are a team player, that loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management is key to achieve results
You are highly organized and result-driven
You act proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations
