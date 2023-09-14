Project Assistant position in Computational Sustainable Design
2023-09-14
As a project assistant in the Sustainable Building group, you will be part of a team of architecture-, engineering- and innovation researchers with passion for computational design and analytical methods towards a more sustainable and circular built environment.
Information about the division
The Building Technology division at Chalmers, and the Sustainable Building research group, has extensive experience in developing digital and quantitative methods and tools for analyzing and assessing the built environment, with a specific focus on energy performance and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). Our research has encompassed various aspects of socio-technical systems, regions, cities, as well as new and existing buildings and infrastructure. This work supports a broader commitment to addressing societal challenges, with a particular emphasis on advancing Sustainable Development.
Job description
The Project Assistant role offers an opportunity to contribute significantly to sustainable construction by supporting groundbreaking work in building simulation coding, energy efficiency, and Life Cycle Assessment. Collaborate closely with a PhD student and experienced research members, helping create cutting-edge automated tools that assess building performance in terms of energy, costs, and LCA. This role provides a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on Sustainable Development while honing expertise in a collaborative and innovative environment.
Contract terms
Temporary employment of maximum 10 months with a trial period of 2 months.
Qualifications
Qualified candidates should possess a Master's degree in a relevant field, such as Architecture or Engineering, with expertise in building simulation, visual programming, energy efficiency, and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). Experience in coding for building simulation using Grasshopper and proficiency in database creation are highly valued.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, Ref 20230509 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-09-30
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Alexander Hollberg, Building Technology, alexander.hollberg@chalmers.se
+46 (0) 738567759
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
