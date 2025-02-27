Project Assistance for Construction Work
Maximum Engineering AB / Byggjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla byggjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-02-27
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maximum Engineering AB i Eskilstuna
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Administrative Support: Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Project Manager, including managing schedules, arranging meetings, handling correspondence, and taking phone calls.
Meeting Preparation and Documentation: Arrange and organize meetings, prepare meeting materials, take minutes, and follow up on action items post-meeting.
Communication Coordination: Act as a liaison between the Project Manager and Customers/Suppliers, ensuring efficient information flow and communication.
Document and Report Management: Prepare and review reports, speeches, and other critical documents, ensuring accuracy and professionalism.
Project Management: Assist with or directly manage specific projects, ensuring they are completed on time and meet expected outcomes.
Research and Analysis: Conduct market research, data analysis, and track industry trends to support decision-making for the Project Manager.
Representing the Project Manager: Represent the Project Manager at meetings and other official occasions as necessary.
Confidentiality: Maintain a high level of confidentiality when handling sensitive information, ensuring the security of company information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: info@maximume.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maximum Engineering AB
(org.nr 559099-1351) Jobbnummer
9192590