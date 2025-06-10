Programme Manager till Dun Bradstreet
2025-06-10
Do you have experience leading business transformation initiatives and enjoy building programs from the ground up? Are you a strategic leader who thrives in cross-functional environments and isn't afraid to challenge legacy processes? Then the role of Programme Manager - Business Transformation at Dun & Bradstreet could be the opportunity for you!
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business data and analytics, is undergoing a strategic transformation of its Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) processes. The goal is to reshape and modernize the entire customer journey - from quote and order to billing and invoicing. To support this initiative, Dun & Bradstreet is seeking an experienced Programme Manager to lead, structure, and act as the primary business consultant to execute this transformation.
Role Overview
The Programme Manager will lead the strategic transformation of Dun & Bradstreet's Q2C processes. This includes assessing the current end-to-end process landscape, identifying improvement areas, and driving the program toward a scalable and future-proof Q2C model. The role requires a strong consultative mindset, strategic program leadership, and the ability to work cross-functionally with stakeholders in Sales, Finance, Product, operations and technology partners.There is currently no detailed program plan in place, so the Programme Manager will be responsible for shaping, planning, and executing the program from the ground up.
Requirements
Languages: Fluent Swedish and English required
Proven experience working as a Programme Manager in transformation or complex delivery initiatives and tight deadlines
Hands-on experience leading Quote-to-Cash or similar end-to-end business process transformations
Strong decision-making ability and confidence in aligning stakeholders within program scope
Experience building programs from scratch - from defining scope to delivering results
Skilled in managing change, driving adoption, and coordinating between business and technical teams
Consultative approach with the ability to challenge legacy processes and drive scalable improvements
Experience with relevant systems such as Salesforce (CRM), Kappa, PI & Workflow (Back Office), AX, and Workday Finance (Finance)
Practical details
Start date: ASAP
Duration: 12 months (with strong possibility of extension depending on project progress)
Utilization: 100%
Location: Stockholm, Sweden - hybrid setup (initially expected to be on-site full-time to build relationships and onboard effectively; thereafter around 3 days/week)
