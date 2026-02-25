Program Development Manager
2026-02-25
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
In this role, you will take a leading position in structuring and driving program development within a complex system/product engineering context. You will work closely with the program core team and engineering stakeholders to ensure an efficient development approach, clear governance, and continuous improvement-while securing committed performance, quality, cost and delivery (QCD) targets.
The assignment includes ownership of key engineering plans and reviews, coordination across disciplines such as Safety, Cybersecurity, RAM and Industrialization, and acting as a technical interface towards users and other stakeholders.
Job DescriptionApply relevant processes, standards, methods and tools within the engineering discipline
Organize the program development process and drive continuous improvement initiatives
Prepare, maintain and align the Engineering Management Plan (EMP) with the program core and support teams, including development strategy, processes/tailoring, technical risks and key technical referents
Review engineering plans across the program to ensure efficiency and consistency with the EMP
Organize and follow up Design Reviews and peer reviews of engineering work products (specifications, documentation and implementations)
Lead and coordinate program development activities to deliver program items according to QCD commitments
Coordinate the program development team's activities and collaborate transversally with engineering teams
Ensure the product/system reaches committed performance levels
Drive design-to-cost activities to reduce deployment and unit cost
Support decision-making on design choices, make-or-buy, and roadmap, and validate decisions with stakeholders
Support and connect related disciplines (Safety, Cybersecurity, RAM, Industrialization) and ensure alignment between them
Act as the program's technical interface, including coordination with System Application Architects where applicable
Support users in needs definition and issue handling; manage user groups/user community
Ensure consistency between baseline deliveries and long-term needs
Support program reviews with technical reporting and follow-up
Manage program item configuration together with the Configuration Manager, including configuration under PLM
Manage the Delivery Master List (DML) and documentation review rules
Ensure requirements management and requirements reporting
Organize and lead CCBs (internal and external), delivery reviews (DyR), and participate in SW/HW or subsystem delivery reviews
For products, lead hardware change and definition, including validation of hardware evolution (MR) and impact assessment
Support engineering cost and planning management together with the Program Manager, including QCD analyses and estimations for evolutions
Liaise with projects and tender activities (evolutions/anomalies analysis, roadmap, documentation support)
Identify, alert and report risks/events impacting program development and QCD commitments
Validate material selection and procurement activities together with the Program Manager
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of experience in system/product métier (project or program)
Knowledge of the program's technical domain
Expertise in System Engineering
Experience coordinating cross-functional engineering teams and working transversally
Ability to drive and follow up engineering governance (plans, reviews and decision-making)
QCD management experience
English communication skills
Nice to haveConcurrent engineering experience
Design for safety and RAM compliance
Design for Quality life cycle experience
Application
