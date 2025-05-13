Professor of Bioenergy Technology and Systems
Faculty of Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences
Department of Energy and Technology
The Department of Energy and Technology conducts research and education in the field of bioenergy, focusing on the efficient and sustainable use of agricultural and forestry resources for the production of energy carriers such as gas, electricity, and heat. A key area of interest is the integration of these energy systems-known as sector coupling. Our work also includes improving technical processes, streamlining handling systems, and analysing climate and environmental impacts. The department's research and teaching contribute significantly to the transition towards a sustainable society.
SLU offers a broad research portfolio that enables interdisciplinary collaborations. There are substantial opportunities for applied research in the agricultural sector, supported by access to SLU's long-term field experiments and research stations located across Sweden. Adjacent to the campus is RISE's facility, which conducts research on bioenergy applications in agriculture.
Subject description
The subject covers technologies and systems related to the sustainable design of bioenergy systems.
Duties
Within the subject area of the position, the professor is expected to:
• develop, lead, and publish internationally recognised research
• develop, lead, and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level
• supervise PhD students and postdoctoral researchers
• collaborate with other research groups at SLU to strengthen the university's interdisciplinary activities
• establish and maintain national and international academic networks and engage with relevant authorities, industries, organisations, and broader society
• actively seek national and international research funding
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty, and SLU
• communicate research findings and other relevant subject-related information to the wider public.
The professor is expected to lead a research group, which includes administrative responsibilities such as budget and personnel management.
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department. The professor should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the professor must be able to communicate in Swedish within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning [if relevant to the position
Eligibility
Applicants must meet the following qualification requirements:
• PhD and the qualifications required for appointment as associate professor (docent), or equivalent scientific competence, in a subject area with a natural science or engineering orientation
• research expertise in the subject area
• teaching expertise and ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching
• good knowledge of English.
Grounds of assessment
In the appointment process, primary consideration will be given to the degree of proficiency required for eligibility. The assessment of the qualified applicant's suitability for the position will primarily be based on:
• completed and ongoing research in the subject area
• ability to independently initiate and conduct outstanding research
• research vision with relevance and development potential for the subject
• ability to obtain external research funding in competition
• ability of planning, implementation and examination, as well as evaluation of own teaching
• supervision and examination of doctoral students
• pedagogic vision and reflection.
Furthermore, the assessment will consider the applicant's expertise in:
• developing and leading activities and staff within academia
• collaborating with relevant stakeholders and society
• communicating research findings and development.
Experience or knowledge of Nordic and European energy systems is considered an asset.
As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise. The position will be offered to the eligible candidate who, following a qualitative comprehensive assessment is deemed to have the best qualifications set to conduct and develop the duties in question, and contribute to the positive development of the organisation.
This position offers the vibrant research climate at SLU. The benefits of the position include Swedish family health care provisions, parenting support including generous paid leave of absence policies that allow both parents to care for newborns and toddlers. Additionally Sweden has a well-established pre-school structure as well as an educational system that provides no-cost education through university studies. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
Located in the greater Stockholm region, the city of Uppsala has a rich history and culture, and is a true academic and cultural hub. Find out more about moving, living and working here at https://internationalhub.uppsala.se/
Application deadline:
2025-08-11
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
