We are looking for a Production test technical lead to our growing R&D organization!
Acconeer is a scale-up company where you get the opportunity to be at the frontline of miniaturized technology, integrating a complete 60GHz radar system in a package as small as 5x5mm! The Acconeer ASIC production test team operates in a versatile work environment together with Operations team, other R&D teams, and external test solution providers. We are currently looking for an engineer with at least a couple of years ' work experience within ASIC or module production test software, data analysis, and test system setup, to lead the technical work at Acconeer.
Our ASIC team consists of both senior experts and newly graduates where everyone has a chance to excel in things they do very well, but also to learn new areas they haven 't tried before. Within Acconeer ASIC production test we develop state-of-the-art production test solutions for mmWave antenna-in-package designs. Our technology is novel, both in product features and how it is tested in production. This requires that you have an innovative mindset to find solutions that can contribute to optimizing cost of the product while ensuring Automotive grade quality. As a Production Test Technical Lead you will contribute to the development and qualification of the test hardware and software, as well as to the failure analysis and yield analysis processes.
The ideal candidate should have previous experience of ASIC production test and a hands-on problem-solving approach. You should lead the execution of ASIC production test by setting a good example and engage the team to achieve intermediate goals, to be result oriented and to meet customer commitment. This requires that you have good project planning skills, focus on delivering, a structured way of working and that you can prioritize when needed. Fluency in C or Python will also be highly valued. If this sounds like you, and you can back it up with a Bachelor or Master of Science degree, we would love to hear from you.
As we expand the ASIC department, we value persons with insights in development methodology, quality, and a structured way of working. But the most important thing is that you are eager to learn and want to contribute to the positive, friendly atmosphere in the company.
About Acconeer
Acconeer is a young and innovative company developing the world 's smallest 60 GHz radar. The Acconeer radar sensor combines extremely low power consumption with sub-mm distance estimation accuracy. It enables distance measurements, micro-motion detection, material classification and much more, all within a sensor sized 5×5 mm including antennas. Acconeer is located in Västra Hamnen, Malmö, Sweden. We are currently a group of around 60 people with high R&D focus, working closely together over the R&D disciplines - hardware, software, and algorithm research. We have a large and growing international customer base in the IoT, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive segments which means our sensors are integrated in everything from robotic lawn mowers and touchless buttons to industrial tank-level gauges and parking sensors for smart cities.
Working at Acconeer
We love working in a scaleup where we have real possibilities to influence both the product and how we work. As we are a small company with open-minded employees it is always easy to discuss with people outside your team to satisfy your appetite for knowledge. We get to work with cutting edge technology in close collaboration with our colleagues. We believe that people are most efficient when we are allowed to plan our work life in a way that suits our individual needs and circumstances. So even though we all have our personal desk in our lovely office, working from home is a natural part of our way of working at Acconeer. If you feel the same way about teamwork and amazing technology, we'd love to meet you! For questions, contact recruiting manager Jordan Rydell at +46 (0)10 218 92 00.
