Production Planner
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-06-02
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are looking for a curious and motivated Production Planner for our Surge Arrester unit in Ludvika. You will be part of our Planning team, consisting of skilled and driven buyers and planners. We value a positive work culture, delivering results while enjoying our work.
As a Production Planner, you will be responsible for planning selected products in our production. You will collaborate closely with various departments, including Production, Procurement, Order Management, and Engineering.
The Surge Arrester unit is in a growth phase where we believe that you can contribute to our interesting journey.
How you'll make an impact
Placing orders in our ERP (SAP) and MES systems for relevant production areas.
Updating operations and preparation times for production orders in SAP.
Actively participating in planning meetings with Production and related departments.
Completing and updating documentation for packing lists.
Contributing to the development of our internal processes.
Your Background
Several years of experience in planning and production environment.
You take ownership, are structured, goal-oriented, and strive for continuous improvement.
A team player with a solution-driven mindset.
Strong analytical skills, helping you define and prioritize tasks for the best of the unit.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience from manufacturing industry is considered positive.
Knowledge of SAP or similar ERP systems is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Tomas Arnoldsson tomas.arnoldsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Union: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9369672