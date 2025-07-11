Production Planner
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-07-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you ready for an exciting challenge where your technical background and ability to see alternative manufacturing paths can flourish? We are now looking for a driven and committed production planner with a technical background in machining. Take the chance to become part of a dynamic team where you have the opportunity to grow and develop!
In the role of a planner with a technical background, you will play a central role in our customers' operations. You are responsible for preparing production orders with the level of detail needed for stable manufacturing with high quality based on current conditions. You work closely with production planning to ensure that resources are used optimally in relation to availability and delivery time. You also contribute solutions when disruptions occur and propose alternative process paths.
How you'll make an impact
Detail preparation of released production orders against quality requirements and available resources for certain sections.
Establish a contingency plan for alternatives if certain key machines experience disruptions, such as alternative routing, external backup, etc.
Follow up on the availability and status of machines so that detailed preparation utilizes resources optimally regarding what currently has the highest priority, e.g., lead time, piece time, cost, etc.
Monitor deviations, propose measures and possible changes in preparation or alternative process paths to reduce disruptions.
Close collaboration with production planning and basic preparation to optimize the use of available resources and lead time.
Your background
Technical high school education (vehicle, industry, electronics, or equivalent)
Experience working in production or workshop
Experience and solid basic knowledge of machining
Proficient in Swedish and English
Proficient in using the Office suite, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and SAP is a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika.
Recruiting Manager Björn Nilsson will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9426433