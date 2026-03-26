Production Engineering (Packaging and Packaging Engineer)

SkillHuset Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Västerås
2026-03-26


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Assignment description
Description:

This is a role description for a packaging engineer

• Ideate, develop and implement packaging solutions that meet the needs of the company, regulatory and customers.
• Experience in PPWR(Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) and other regulations.
• Identify, evaluate and select ideal packaging materials.
• Work on reducing packaging-related costs and improving the efficiency of the product packaging process and optimization of current packaging solutions.

• Gather data related to current packaging solutions and document this information.
• Design packaging solutions that protect and preserve products during transportation, storage and handling.
• Analyzing data and researching to improve the packaging process and implementing relevant solutions.
• Developing and executing standard operating procedures and guidelines for product packag-ing in the company.
Required skills
PPWR

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SkillHuset Sweden AB (org.nr 559462-7696)
721 71  VÄSTERÅS

Jobbnummer
9819921

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