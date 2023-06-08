Production Engineering Manager

You will be part of Power Transformers in Ludvika. We manufacture power transformers and reactors up to the highest occurring powers and voltages. The Transformer unit in Ludvika has the core competence within the ultra-high voltage levels that are required to transfer a large amount of energy over long distances. Most of the new technology for power transformers is developed here in Ludvika.
We are proud of our achievements and are now focusing on growth to meet the exiting future market demands. As Production Engineering Manager you will be an important player in our strategic direction where leadership, efficiency, innovations, and continued improvements are key success factors. This is your chance to make a difference.
Your responsibilities
As Production Engineering Manager you have high focus on safety, quality, and productivity, develop the production engineering team with a coaching approach
You create energy and clear goals and metrics
Oversee the production engineering activities across manufacturing facilities.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize production operations, quality, and delivery.
Ensure compliance with industry standards, regulations, and safety guidelines.
Collaborate with supply chain and procurement teams to ensure availability of required materials and equipment.

Your background
You have at least a bachelor's degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience from a comparable position
To successfully take on this position, you have experience from leading employees and in change management
You are an analytical thinker in order to look on the essential parts of the business and take the right actions.
A driven leadership is required for this role since the change process takes time and is challenging
Proficiency in lean manufacturing principles, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement methodologies.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal
High level of time management skills for you self and when coaching others

More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 25th of June. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Tomas S Eriksson, tomas.s.eriksson@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com

