Senior Director Physician, Cardiovascular Safety Knowledge Group Expert
AstraZeneca AB / Läkarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla läkarjobb i Mölndal
2026-06-05
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
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Job Title: Senior Director Physician, Cardiovascular Safety Knowledge Group Expert, AZ ECG Centre Cardiologist
Are you ready to lead the science of cardiovascular safety at global scale and translate digital cardiac insights into safer medicines for patients? Can you see yourself steering complex trials, guiding safety signals from early development through late-stage decision points, while mentoring experts and shaping strategy?
In this dual role, you will serve as a Cardiologist in the AZ ECG Centre and as a Cardiovascular Safety Knowledge Group Expert. You will drive the design and delivery of ECG core laboratory services, elevate clinical decision-making across programs, and set the standard for detection, diagnosis, and mitigation of drug- and biologic-induced cardiovascular toxicity. Your work will influence molecule development across multiple portfolios and therapeutic areas, ensuring our breakthroughs reach patients with uncompromising safety and scientific rigor.
You will partner closely with clinical development, global patient safety, biometrics, and regulatory teams to define best practices in cardiovascular safety, build and validate new digital and biomarker methodologies, and engage with governance and regulatory bodies. The impact is immediate and far-reaching: faster, more confident decisions in trials and a stronger cardiovascular safety framework across our pipeline.
Accountabilities
Deliver high-quality cardiology and scientific oversight for ECG core lab activities, including digital ECG data review and interpretation; provide second opinions on ECG/arrhythmia/vital signs and other cardiovascular findings to project teams and investigators to enable clear, timely clinical decisions.
Author and review study synopses, clinical study protocols, statistical analysis plans and outputs, and clinical study reports to ensure robust cardiovascular endpoints, endpoints quality, and regulatory-ready documentation.
Act as the cardiovascular safety expert for design, conduct, monitoring, data interpretation, and reporting of potential clinical safety signals; connect signal detection to actionable study and program strategies.
Manage global research projects that advance state-of-the-art detection, management, and mitigation of drug- and biologic-induced cardiovascular toxicities; ensure adherence to Good Clinical Practice and global regulatory requirements.
Provide expert contributions to the development, testing, and validation of new methodologies for ECG and Holter analysis and blood pressure recording; evaluate and guide the applicability of connected cardiovascular devices and wearables in clinical trials to enhance data quality and patient insight.
Advise on cardiovascular imaging techniques and cardiac safety biomarkers to optimize safety monitoring and prevent toxicity across studies.
Provide scientific and medical input to global patient safety activities with a focus on cross-project and cross-TA initiatives; promote safety sciences and clinical safety practices across programs and therapeutic areas; contribute to the evolution of the functional strategy and the global clinical safety working model.
Regulatory and External Engagement: Support interactions with internal governance and international regulatory bodies; contribute to regulatory strategy and responses that strengthen cardiovascular safety profiles.
Biomarker Development and Translation: Lead cardiovascular toxicity biomarker development projects and partner with preclinical leaders to align translational strategies that anticipate and mitigate patient risk.
Essential Skills/Experience
Medical practitioner (medical degree) with at least 5 years drug development experience
Specialty training and board certification in the field of expertise
Recognized by peers for therapeutic area expertise and commercial/safety understanding
Regulatory Agency interactions experience (authoring briefing documents / regulatory responses / label discussions)
Leading cross-functional teams
Broad knowledge of drug development and global regulatory requirements with regards to cardiovascular-specific safety evaluation, safety reporting and risk management strategies
Influencing skills, excellent verbal and written communication skills
Capable of conceptual thinking and strategic vision with respect to cardiovascular toxicity
Ability to identify and mitigate against cardiovascular toxicity risks
Ability to establish causality in cases of CV injury
Ability to define best practices in CV safety
Desirable Experience
At least 2 years of patient safety experience
Experience in setting up internal and external collaborations (e.g. safety consortia) to promote organ safety
Academic / research experience in kidney injury
Demonstrated experience in adopting new technology (biomarkers, etc.)
Strategic thinking and influencing with respect to CV safety
Demonstrated capability to lead implementation of new technology and/or working routines within a complex organization.
Strong team-working skills and an ability to work collaboratively in a global pharmaceutical environment
Why AstraZeneca
Join a global, science-led enterprise that turns cutting-edge research into medicines for complex diseases at speed and scale. You will work at the intersection of digital cardiovascular science, patient safety, and translational medicine, surrounded by teams that connect diverse perspectives to solve high-stakes problems. Here, your expertise will shape a rapidly advancing pipeline, influence regulatory strategy, and strengthen how we protect patients worldwide. We value ambition alongside kindness, pair bold ideas with disciplined execution, and equip you with advanced tools and collaborative networks so you can push boundaries and see your impact in real clinical outcomes.
Lead the future of cardiovascular safety and help bring safer, life-changing medicines to patients—take your next step with us today. Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20
E-post: nadja.bergman@astrazeneca.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AstraZeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482)
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 83 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Göteborg Jobbnummer
9949954