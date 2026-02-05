Production Engineer Vacuum Superalloys
GKN Aerospace Investment Casting AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Hallstahammar Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Hallstahammar
2026-02-05
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Västerås
, Kungsör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GKN Aerospace Investment Casting AB i Hallstahammar
GKN Aerospace is reimagining air travel: going further, faster and greener! Fuelled by great people whose expertise and creativity sets the standards in our industry, we're inspired by the opportunities to innovate and break boundaries. We're proud to play a part in protecting the world's democracies. And we're committed to putting sustainability at the centre of everything we do, opening up and protecting our planet. With over 16,000 employees across 33 manufacturing sites in 12 countries we serve over 90% of the world's aircraft and engine manufacturers and achieved sales of £3.35 bn.in 2023. There are no limits to where you can take your career.
What you'll do - Tasks Production Engineer Vacuum Superalloys:
Build projects from the ground and be part of the development of products towards higher quality standards.
Be responsible to collect client needs and project requirements.
Manage stakeholders communication, targets, budget and other project deliverables.
Manage a dynamic work environment, multitasked with potential needs outside work description scope.
In other words:
• Participate in scheduled meetings
• Support GAIC business plan
• Manage projects for qualifying new products
• Support production in trouble shooting
• Support production with process improvements
• Apply Six Sigma and Lean Manufacturing principles
• Calculate and update product related KPI
• Improve current management tools and systems
• Report to client
Be part of process development, process controll and cost reduction initiatives
Who are we looking for?
GKN Aerospace is looking for you who have a Master of Science or above (minimum 5 years university degree). This is crucial to elevate our eligibility in future projects and business opportunities.
Exeperience of working in teams with daily internal and external customer and or suppliers contacts.
Good ability to express yourself orally and in writing in English and eventually also Swedish.
Pleasure for process development and continuous improvements.
You have good IT-skills. You master the Office-suite and you have experience with ERP-systems Monitor is a plus.
You like challenges and take pride in sharing your accomplishments with your team.
You are autonomous in your own development and with the tools to achieve your goals.
Responsibilites
• Project management
• Customer contact
• Simulation setup and result interpretation
• Study and interpret part specifications
• Calculate RFQ
• Lead projects in accordance with GKN Aerospace gate model
• Take responsibility for own development
• Develop product profitability
Post your application immediately since we are continuously recruiting! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-16
Enbart via epost
E-post: HR.GAIC@gknaerospace.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Engineer Vacuum Superalloys". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GKN Aerospace Investment Casting AB
(org.nr 556325-8424)
Brånstaleden 2 (visa karta
)
734 32 HALLSTAHAMMAR Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9726358