Production Engineer
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2026-06-23
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
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At Electrolux Professional Group we hire to meet needs beyond tomorrow.
UNLOCK YOUR POTENTIAL
At Electrolux Professional Group, we believe potential powers progress. We're not searching for perfection—we're looking for people with the right mindset. If you're curious, resilient, and ready to grow, you'll find the space to lead, innovate, and together with us Meet the needs beyond tomorrow. Read more about us: https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com/en/join-us/
PRODUCTION ENGINEER – Tooling & Automation - Hydraulic Press Tools
We are now looking for a Production Engineer to take ownership of hydraulic press tools and drive automation initiatives in our manufacturing of tumble dryers and washing machines.
This is a key role for someone who thrives with tasks that require complexity and enjoys solving real production challenges.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Production Engineer, you will play a critical role in ensuring efficient, stable, and future-ready production processes. You will work hands-on with hydraulic press tools while driving improvements in automation and robotics.
You will collaborate closely with operators and maintenance teams and act as a natural leader in driving activities forward.
This role requires a high degree of independence therefore we are looking for someone who brings both expertise and has a can-do attitude.
Key responsabilities:
• Take ownership of hydraulic press tools – performance, maintenance, and development
• Drive automation and robotization initiatives to improve efficiency and productivity
• Analyze processes, perform risk assessments, and implement improvements
• Plan and lead activities, ensuring execution through cross-functional collaboration
• Work closely with production operators and maintenance teams daily
• Participate in and lead projects related to industrialization and process development
• Develop robust, safe, and cost-efficient production solutions
WHAT'S NEEDED FOR YOU TO THRIVE
We believe that you are a proactive team player who takes initiative, drives progress, and effectively plans and delivers results through strong collaboration and indirect leadership.
You also have:
• A technical education (engineering degree, YH, or equivalent experience).
• Several years of experience in a similar role in manufacturing.
• Strong tooling experience – ideally hands-on experience building or developing tools.
• Solid knowledge of press tools, preferably hydraulic.
• Experience with automation and/or robotic solutions is an advantage.
• A structured and analytical mindset with the ability to solve complex problems step by step.
• Fluency in Swedish and English is a must.
To be eligible for this role, you must already have the legal right to work in Sweden. We are unable to offer work permit sponsorship.
Note: due to summer holidays the screening of application will start earliest week 31.
OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Be Customer Obsessed. Build Trust. Be Bold. Act Sustainably.
We're building it every day — and we'd love your help.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU
Be part of a company grounded in customer focus, sustainability leadership, innovation, and social impact. We aim to Meet Needs Beyond Tomorrow !
• A dynamic and collaborative production environment.
• Opportunity to lead and develop a large operational team.
• A role with strong impact on performance, people, and customer satisfaction.
• Continuous development within operations and leadership
• Plus: country-specific perks and benefits designed to support your well-being. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
(org.nr 556003-0354)
Ringvägen 14 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional AB Jobbnummer
9975744