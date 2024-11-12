Product Specialist
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are looking for a motivated and experienced Product Specialist to join our team! As a Product Specialist, you will be responsible for the identification, development and management of our products to support our existing and new business models. You will be responsible for the execution of the product development process while collaborating with our product development team and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
Support the development of new products
Improve the development of existing products
Manage the launch of new products
Conduct market research and analyzing industry trends
Analyse and documenting the product development process
Lead internal and external audits of the products
Build and maintain customer relationships
Resolve customer issues
Collaborate with the development team and Product Manager
Education & Experience:
Bachelor's Degree in a related field
Minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role
Strong customer service skills
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Strong analytical skills and high attention to detail
Strong problem-solving skills
Strong organizational skills
Ability to work well in a team environment
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Preferred Skills:
Business savvy, understand information from business perspective and use that to more effectively develop enabling technologies
Strong problem solving and analytical skills
Able to work independently and proactively
Knowledge on information modelling methods and technologies preferred
Ability to set and meet deadlines
Ability to work in high-pressure situations
Technical writing skills
Excellent attention to detail
Advanced level of English, oral and written.
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication.
