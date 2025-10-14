Product Owner to innovative fintech company
2025-10-14
We are now supporting our customer in the search for a Product Owner to take ownership of the development and continuous enhancement of a new, data-driven platform that will play a key role in the company's future growth. This is a unique opportunity to shape a product from the ground up, driving innovation and creating real business value through smart digital solutions.
About the company
The company is a rapidly growing fintech firm in an exciting phase of expansion, where technology and innovation take center stage. They develop modern digital solutions that make it easier for people to manage their personal finances in a smart, seamless, and secure way. By combining intuitive technology with attractive financial offerings, they deliver a customer experience that challenges traditional players in the market.
Further details about the company will be provided as you move forward in the process.
Tasks and responsibilities
As a Product Owner, you act as the link between business and technology. In this central role, you will drive the development of the company's digital platform forward. You ensure that product decisions support regulatory requirements, operational efficiency, and customer value. At the same time, you work proactively to create long-term solutions that strengthen the business and contribute to a stable and scalable technical environment.
Examples of tasks:
Own and prioritize the product backlog, ensuring alignment with business goals and stakeholder needs
Translate regulatory, operational, and business requirements into clear user stories and development tasks
Collaborate closely with Compliance, Risk, Legal, and Tech teams to ensure regulatory alignment and efficient delivery
Define and drive the product vision, roadmap, and key success metrics to enhance system stability, scalability, and performance
Support sprint planning, refinement, and reviews with clear priorities
Continuously identify opportunities to improve automation, data quality, and system integrations to future-proof the platform
Education, experience and personal characteristics
3+ years of experience as a Product Owner or similar role in fintech or financial services
Strong knowledge of lending and back-office financial processes
Experience working in regulated environments (bank, credit market company, fintech)
Ability to translate business requirements into actionable development items
Hands-on experience with agile tools (Jira, Confluence)
Experience working in a Scrum environment (certification as a Scrum Product Owner or equivalent is an advantage
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Nice-to-have
Familiarity with backend systems and APIs (PHP, MySQL, AWS/Kubernetes environments)
Experience with data platforms and analytics tools such as Snowflake and BI solutions
Understanding of reporting obligations (CRS, GDPR, DORA)
Previous experience working with cross-border teams
About the job
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by the company.
Other information
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Södermalm, Stockholm. The company applies an office-first policy
Salary: Upon agreement

