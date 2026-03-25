Product Owner - Hemfrid Stockholm
Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Hemfrid is the leading provider of home services in Sweden. We don't just aim to deliver services of the highest quality - we want to enhance people's quality of life. Our advanced technology platform ensures seamless access to our services, and our employees share the same mission: to make everyday life easier for our customers.
Hemfrid is part of the KEYTO Group, working to build the leading technology-driven full-service platform for household services. We are dedicated to unlocking quality of life. We believe in the power of technology, product thinking, and cross-functional teams to drive the industry forward and provide a smooth, modern customer experience.
About the role
As a Product Owner, you are the vital link between what the business needs and what the development team builds. Operating within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), you own the team backlog, define user stories, and ensure that every sprint delivers real value - for the business and for our customers.
You work closely with Product Management, Business Analysts, business stakeholders, and cross-functional Agile Release Trains (ARTs) to translate strategic priorities into actionable, sprint-level work. You bring clarity, structure, and a strong sense of purpose to the team's delivery.
Your responsibilities include:
Owning and leading the overall purpose, definition, and performance of your assigned product(s).
Managing, ranking, and refining the Team Backlog, ensuring user stories have clear acceptance criteria and align with the Program Vision.
Leading the team through Iteration Planning, Backlog Refinement, and System Demos, and participating actively in PI Planning to resolve dependencies.
Partnering with Product Management to translate the "KEYTO Micro-Plan" and "Technology Enablement" features into concrete team-level deliverables.
Acting as the primary interface between the development team and business stakeholders in Stockholm and the wider Group - ensuring solutions are business-oriented and user-friendly.
Leveraging insights from Power BI and Salesforce to validate benefit hypotheses and pivot priorities based on operational performance.
Ensuring all stories meet the Definition of Done, with a specific focus on GDPR compliance and Change Management readiness.
Your profile
Proven experience as a Product Owner within a Scrum or SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) environment.
Experience in Customer Journey Mapping.
Ability to translate complex business requirements into high-quality technical user stories and enablers.
Experience working in large, multi-national corporate or group environments.
Fluent in English, spoken and written. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
Meriting:
SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager (POPM) certification.
Experience with the IFS business system or similar enterprise ERPs.
Knowledge of data analytics tools (Power BI, SQL) to interpret operational efficiency and productivity.
Background in service-oriented or consumer-facing industries (e.g., Facility Management, Cleaning, or Green Services).
Who you are:
Analytical and structured, able to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced PI cycle.
Communicative and pedagogical, comfortable explaining technical roadmap trade-offs to non-technical business leaders.
Business-oriented, with a passion for identifying opportunities to increase profitability through technology.
Collaborative, a team player who thrives in cross-functional, multi-location environments.
Application
This is a full-time position (37.5 hours) based in Stockholm at the KEYTO Group headquarters. The role reports to the IT Director - Sweden with alignment into the Senior Product Owner. Start date according to agreement.
We review applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis - send in your application as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you. If you have any questions about the role or our recruitment process, you're welcome to contact us at hr@hemfrid.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7460993-1913032". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemfrid i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556529-8444), https://karriar.hemfrid.se
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hemfrid Jobbnummer
9819156