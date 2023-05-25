Product Owner - Airline Applications/Ops Control
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
To find out more about the current product and solutions, please click the following link: https://ww2.jeppesen.com/network-and-operations-management/ops-control/
We are currently looking for a Product Owner - Airline Applications/Ops Control to join our team at our office in Gothenburg, Sweden. In this role, you will be an integral part of our development team, focused on building our 24/7 Ops Control product that supports customers worldwide in their aircraft operations (from preplanning to day-of-operation).
As we integrate different products from our suite and transition to a SaaS solution, you will play a crucial role in driving the development of a standard, maintainable core product and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with our Product Manager to ensure the delivery of world-class solutions to both existing and new customers, while also fostering innovation and experimentation with the development team to shape the future of our Ops Control product.
We value if you have previous experience as a product owner in an equally complex environment or have a background in the airline world, especially if you have experience working in the Operations Control Center, understand the business processes connected to the aircraft day-of-operation challenges, and have experience from using airline applications in your previous job or have gained similar knowledge from other related fields.
Position Responsibilities
Take ownership of the team's backlog and prioritize development efforts to deliver a standard, maintainable core product.
Collaborate with the Product Manager to develop and deliver high-value solutions that meet customer needs.
Drive innovation and experimentation within the development team to shape the next generation of our Ops Control product.
Engage with various stakeholders, including customers, developers, and internal sponsors, to understand their needs and balance competing requirements effectively.
Embrace and promote agile ways of working to foster collaboration and productivity.
Effectively communicate your vision and present technical solutions to diverse audiences.
Demonstrate servant leadership, being positive, outgoing, and results-oriented, to foster a strong and motivated team.
Basic Qualifications:
Strong ability to see the bigger picture and simplify complex concepts.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present technical solutions to different audiences.
Practice servant leadership and thrive as a positive, outgoing, and results-oriented team player.
Experienced in engaging with diverse stakeholders and balancing competing needs effectively.
Familiarity with agile methodologies and a willingness to embrace them.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken).
Preferred Qualifications:
7+ years of relevant work experience, demonstrating leadership skills in similar roles.
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Engineering, Logistics, Industrial Economy, or a related field.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Relocation:
This position offers relocation based on candidate eligibility.
Visa Sponsorship:
Employer willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Diversity & Inclusion Commitment:
