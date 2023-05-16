Product Manager With System/Applications Responsibility
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-05-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Product Manager that belongs to our Center of Expertise (CoE) organisation at ABB AB, Motion Service in Västerås. The CoE is in charge of developing life-cycle management, service concepts, ensuring technical product information and handling related knowledge tools for motors & generators manufactured in Sweden as well as Smart Solutions offering applicable to large motors and generators.
Your responsibilities
Develop the product offering together with R&D & sales other relevant functions.
Full ownership of life-cycle management for the product.
Responsible for keeping technical, training & marketing material updated.
Work with market analysis and value proposition.
Cooperation with global motion service organization & MOLM.
Drive selected R&D projects.
In addition to the product management role you will also be responsible for the development and maintenance of all systems/applications & tools used within the organization.
Your background
Relevant bachelor/university degree.
Minimum 3 years working experience.
Experience within motors & generators business.
Excellent system/IT knowledge.
Excellent communication skills.
Fluency in English, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager Josef Evindar, +46 727 20 60 01 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69, Unionen: Hannah Norén, +4621-34 23 01, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7783511