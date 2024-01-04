Product Manager to Samsung
2024-01-04
We are looking for a driven Product Manager to Samsung Nordics (situated at the Nordic head office in Kista). As the Product Manager for Samsung Smart TVs, you will be responsible for generating competitive advantages for the products through new content and services with high added value to end consumers.
This is a full-time assignment, starting as soon as possible and until mid-summer 2025.
Main areas of responsibility:
• Identifying, evaluating, and securing new opportunities within the digital media industry with the goal of creating scalable services and businesses on top of the global footprint of Samsung Smart TVs.
• Key partner management, developing our existing partner relationships through mutual strategic alignment, monitoring service and financial performance and driving revenue on our existing platform whilst also integrating new services.
• Output: Content and Services with high add value, even commercially, measurable through its media value, level of distribution and sales of the devices associated.
Job scope:
• Definition and execution of Nordic content and services strategy (new content types, new content technology, new trends, and new business models) aligned with the strategy division.
• Create short, mid-term and long-term engagement strategy to support building new and existing services on Smart TV.
• Define and develop CSVA strategies to align with the needs of the divisions.
• Maximize the opportunity of commercial activities and promotion around contents
• Definition and execution of global content and services strategy (new content types, new content technology, new trends, and new business models) aligned with the strategy division.
• Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments
• Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations
• Help feedback the contents portfolio for Nordic market to HQ
• Define internal and external content procedures together the teams involved in the organization.
• Establish and follow-up the action plans defined to achieve those results
• Objectives and KPI setting, follow up and evaluation.
• Negotiations with external partners.
Experience required:
• Experience with building business and relationship Media and Content business
• Experience with Managing complex content partnership deals
• Preferably experience with Content & Services, Business Development, Marketing & Sales
• Preferred Experience in Product Management from the Media Industry
Skills & attributes required:
• Excellent communication and persuasion skills; demonstrated success building buy-in for an innovative and bold strategic vision
• Strong knowledge in digital and conventional marketing or Digital Marketing desired
• Strong analytical and quantitative skills; strong bias towards data-based decision making, and comfort with pro-forma financial and operational analysis
• High energy and passion for media and consumer products
• High capacity for empathy and emotional intelligence management
• High ability to generate and distribute internal knowledge
• Fluent English
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and for a period of 1,5 years (starting as soon as possible and until mid-summer 2025).
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se 0763175996 Jobbnummer
8368664