Product Manager Residential Heating Solutions
2025-06-13
Product Manager Residential
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump hardware & software development, energy systems and industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
About the role
We are looking for a driven and strategic Product Manager - Residential Heating Solutions to lead the development and delivery of innovative heating products for the residential heat pump market. In this role, you will own the end-to-end product lifecycle, from market research and roadmap development to product launch and performance tracking.
This is a cross-functional role that requires strong collaboration with our R&D, marketing, sales, and after sales teams. You will help define the future of residential heating, with a focus on efficiency, smart home integration, and user-centric design.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute the product strategy and roadmap for residential heating solutions based on heat pumps and ensuring alignment with market trends and business objectives.
Conduct market research, analyse customer needs, and track heat pump industry trends to define competitive and innovative product offerings.
Ensure seamless compatibility with smart home ecosystems, energy management systems, and IoT-enabled devices.
Define market needs, prioritize features, and oversee development cycles.
Develop and execute go to market plans, pricing strategies, and marketing initiatives in collaboration with sales and marketing teams.
Gather and analyse customer feedback, ensuring continuous product improvements and high satisfaction levels.
Monitor product performance, track key business metrics, and drive profitability and growth initiatives.
Work closely with product owners, R&D, marketing, sales, and after sales colleagues to bring products to market successfully.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or related field (Master's degree or MBA preferred)
5+ years of experience in product management, ideally in heating, HVAC, or residential energy solutions incl managing product lifecycles, roadmaps, and go-to-market strategies
Strong ability to gather customer insights, assess industry trends, and identify growth opportunities
Familiarity with residential heating systems, HVAC technologies, and smart home integration
Skilled at collaborating with engineering, marketing, sales, and support teams
Ability to define product vision aligned with business strategies, goals and evolving market demands
Clear communicator, capable of conveying complex ideas to technical and non-technical audiences, written and oral in English
Focused on delivering value and improving the user experience through feedback and data
Proficient in tracking KPIs and using data to inform product decisions and improvements
Experience working in agile environments and prioritizing feature development effectively
IoT/Smart Home experience, knowledge of IoT devices or smart home platforms is a strong advantage
To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe.
