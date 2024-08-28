Product Manager (Produktchef)
Previous experience as a head of sales and commercial officer required
• Plans the work on development of the functional software security in accordance with the tasks of the employer;
• Distributes tasks between the different teams and supervises the implementation of the software development work in accordance with the specifics of each project;
• Represents the interests of software users in the team in which they works
• Develops specific requirements for the software security;
• Conducts an analysis and compares the technical and functional characteristics of the software with products competing with those of the employer and uses this analysis in planning the work on the development of the software products;
• s strategic planning of the main stages of development and setting goals in connection with the development of the software in the employer's enterprise;
• Advises other programmers on technical and functional characteristics in relation to the software they are developing;
• Collaborate with other members of development teams on complex multi-development implementations (provisioning, integration, billing, etc.);
• Collaborate with other teams on application issue resolution, product functionality, design clarification, infrastructure support, quality assurance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-18
