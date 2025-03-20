Product Manager Onboard Supply Chain
2025-03-20
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Product Manager Onboard Supply Chain
As Product Manager Onboard Supply Chain you are part of SAS Onboard Team responsible for SAS customer experience onboard as well as supporting back-office systems, operations control, onboard supply chain and aircraft interior.
Here you get the opportunity to work with all products onboard and all the related logistics and processes.
You have a central role in the Onboard team and, once a decision have been taken to add/change a product, you have the overall responsibility to secure the supply chain to the catering stations. You work in a constantly changing environment with strong focus on cost optimization and sustainability and you are central for the operational and commercial success for Onboard.
You are located at SAS head office in Frösundavik, Stockholm and report to Head of Onboard Products and Operational Excellence. Duty travels as per the role requires.
Challenges you will work on:
• Lead and manage 4PL and 3PL providers.
• Continuously optimize the entire Onboard supply chain together with suppliers.
• Secure correct forecasts and lead the work with suppliers.
• Secure communication regarding products and product decisions.
• Keep waste on minimum level.
• Participate in negotiations with suppliers.
• Be an enabler and problem-solver.
To be successful, we believe you should have
• Minimum 5 years of work experience with complex supply chain solutions, preferably in an international environment.
• Strong ability to lead yourself in a constantly changing environment.
• An analytical mind.
• Very good Excel knowledge.
• Excellent English communication skills - verbal and written.
We believe you:
• Are a team player.
• Are the one that "Get things done!"
• Have a high level of energy, drive, and tenacity, ability to work under pressure and to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
• Are structured, trustworthy, enthusiastic and a fast learner.
• Have strong problem-solving skills.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
Please send your CV as soon as possible. Interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline (2025-02-10). We look forward to hearing from you!
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
• Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
• Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
• Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
• Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
