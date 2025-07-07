Product Manager Jackpot
2025-07-07
Jackpot Product Manager
We are looking for a Jackpot Product Manager who will help us with the responsibility for making Relax Gaming's Jackpot products the best in the world. The ideal candidate has outstanding knowledge of jackpot products and software development lifecycle in order to be able to take our services to the next level.
Do you enjoy working closely with internal stakeholders and are you confident & passionate about driving
the end-to-end success of a product? Are you a natural in defining the roadmap, acting as a bridge between tech and business, as well as have a creative mind for new ideas? If so, we'd love to hear from you.
You will be responsible for contributing towards the success of our Jackpot products including
Product Strategy: collaborate with stakeholders and help execute the overall product strategy for our Jackpot portfolio, ensuring alignment with business objectives and customer needs.
Feature Conceptualisation and Prioritization: define and prioritize features based on market trends, player and customer feedback, and business goals to enhance the gaming experience.
Requirements Analysis: gather requirements and create detailed scope documentation.
Delivery: lead the product release plan and set expectations for delivery of new functionalities.
User Experience: champion a user-centric approach and ensure that the Jackpot products meet high standards of usability, accessibility, and overall player satisfaction.
Testing and Quality Assurance: Collaborate with QA teams to ensure rigorous testing, identifying and addressing any issues or bugs to maintain high quality standards.
Internal Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, and marketing to drive product development from concept to launch.
Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilize analytics and player data to make informed decisions, track product performance, and identify areas for improvement.
Regulatory Compliance: Stay informed about and ensure compliance with relevant gaming regulations, working closely with legal and compliance teams.
Stakeholder Communication: Regularly communicate with stakeholders, providing updates on product development, performance metrics, and any challenges or opportunities.
Market Analysis: Conduct market research and analysis to identify opportunities for innovation, competitive positioning, and differentiation in the iGaming industry.
Work in collaboration with the Account Management team to handle customer facing aspects of the Jackpot product, including training/presentations, handling issues raised by customers and support set up of promotions
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business, Marketing, Computer Science.)
Proven experience as a Product Manager or similar role in the iGaming industry.
2+ years of experience working with Jackpot products.
Strong understanding of casino gaming trends, player behaviour, and market dynamics.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and product management skills.
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a dynamic environment.
Experience working with Atlassian suite or similar.
You'll have us extra excited if you have:
Understanding of UI/UX design best practices and ability to create simple mock-ups.
Understanding, at least conceptually, of common systems integration methodologies (decoupling of systems, APIs, task queues etc.).
Good understanding of gaming mechanics, games studios and games trends.
This role will be reporting to the Jackpot Business Owner.
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licenses held in multiple jurisdictions. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here.
Life at Relax
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company; however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development. Så ansöker du
