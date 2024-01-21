Product Manager Isuzu - Safe & Efficient Driving Systems
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
With climate change becoming an ever more pressing concern, the Volvo Group mission is to lead the global change towards a more sustainable and safe society. Our core belief is that technology and innovation can help us achieve this vision.
Who we are
At Safe & Efficient Driving, we're at the forefront of the transformation of the automotive industry. We're on a mission to make roads safer and transportation more efficient, and we're looking for a Product Manager who can help steer our strategic alliance partnership with Isuzu.
Our doors are open to those who can contribute with fresh perspectives and those who share our dedication to innovation and teamwork. We believe that it's the people who make an organization successful, and we're committed to creating an environment where you can thrive.
You will be part of the Safe and Efficient Driving Team and report to the Vice President - Safe and Efficient Driving.
Who are you?
As a Product Manager, you will play a pivotal role in integrating our state-of-the-art safe and efficient driving systems with the offerings of our strategic alliance partner, Isuzu. You'll not only manage our product to ensure it fits seamlessly with our partner's objectives but also lead our internal teams with clarity and purpose.
What you will do
* Product Stewardship: Be the go-to expert on our product. Advocate its benefits to our partner and demonstrate how it can resolve their customer challenges.
* Team Leadership: Lead our internal teams effectively, ensuring project objectives are met and delivered on time.
* Strategic Liaison: Act as a bridge between our partner teams and Volvo teams, ensuring a two-way communication flow that represents both entities diligently.
* Platform Alignment: Guarantee that the partner solution aligns perfectly with the Volvo T3 Electrical platform. This entails smart diversity management, ensuring business growth, maintainability, and reusability.
* Regulatory Adherence: Set and maintain a clear division of responsibility and information-sharing in compliance with Competition law, ensuring maximum efficiency.
* Customer Advocacy: Represent the customer value stream in pivotal decisions involving test & verification strategies, timelines, workflows, budgets, functional safety/security considerations, intellectual property concerns, and supplier relationships.
* Milestone Coordination: Ensure timely performance & deliveries against the project milestones and partner needs.
* Stakeholder Communication: Clearly communicate product strategies, roadmaps, and performance metrics to a diverse range of stakeholders, both within and outside the engineering organization.
In order to succeed in this role we believe that you have the following knowledge and experience:
• Master's degree within engineering or in a related field.
• Proven experience as a Product Manager, preferably in the automotive sector.
• Strong understanding of the Japanese business landscape and cultural nuances.
• Excellent communication, leadership, and project management skills.
• Fluent in English; proficiency in Japanese is a plus.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
We are looking forward to your application!
Andreas Sundqvist, Vice President Safe & Efficient driving, +46 73 9021111
