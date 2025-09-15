Product Manager Coordinator to Samsung
2025-09-15
We are now helping Samsung MX-team to find a driven and analytical PM (Product Manager) Coordinator for an exciting full-time opportunity, based in their Stockholm office!
About the role:
Samsung continues to grow and is now looking for a Nordic PM Coordinator for the MX Division. In this role, you will develop and drive key processes and workflows within the PM team, and set up the structure for how to succeed within our space. This role is a great fast track to learning all about our products, strategy and the commercial processes of one of the world's biggest tech companies.
You will be part of the Nordic Product Management team consisting of 5 product managers and one PM Analyst, and you will be reporting to Nordic PM Manager. The team is based in our Nordic HQ office in Kista.
Role & Responsibilities:
The MX product management team is the commercial hub for the Nordic sales strategy and planning, with a lot of impact on the business. You will be a key component in driving and developing key processes and workflows for the team. You will be the information hub for all Product Managers and enable them to succeed by supporting them with data, reporting and structure. We are looking for an experienced Administrator that can accelerate our business from the inside out!
As a PM Coordinator at Samsung, you have a lot of touch points with internal key stakeholders, such as Nordic PM:s, internal senior management and other support functions within the division.
Some of the tasks include:
Be responsible for collecting, registering, structuring and sharing key product related information and data
Optimize and improve PM processes, workflows and follow-up
Create manuals and documentation of key processes, systems and other reoccurring tasks.
Handle ad hoc requests from the Nordic PM:s and support with data/analysis as well as administration.
About you:
We are looking for a person who has experience from an administration and process development-related role, who works systematically and in an organized way. You have a way of finding structure and detail in a dynamic environment, and experience in supporting others to enable increased efficiency.
To thrive in the role, you need exceptional administration/organization skills and solid experience in setting up new processes while documenting and ensuring they are followed thoroughly.
We expect that you have:
Extensive experience and proven results from an administrative/project coordination role
Exceptional eye for detail and how to find structure in all tasks.
Very proficient/Expert level in MS Excel (incl. Power BI) and MS PowerPoint, and the skill to execute fast with high level of accuracy.
Great collaboration skills
Excellent communication skills in English
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry; there are many opportunities to grow and develop! To enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo and change and takes own initiatives.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
