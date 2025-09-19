Product Manager
GENERAL SUMMARY
BTG has a leading position in Measurement- and Control Solutions in the Pulp and Paper industry. These are based on different measurement principles and techniques such as optical measurement, mechanical measurement, chemical measurement etc. as well as IoT solutions.
Because we work with various techniques we are interested in someone who has a broad technical knowledge and background.
As a Product Manager you will be responsible for some part of our product portfolio, for which products depends on your skills. You will have a lot of contact with people around the world, this makes good knowledge in English a necessity, both written and spoken. The workplace is in Sweden, Säffle.
Responsibilities:
Keep product responsibility, including quality for some of our inline and/or online measuring instruments.
Be our expert in any of the product areas
Be a spider in the web of our international sales and service organization, and production and development in Säffle for given products
Support the sales network in defining, creating, implementing and executing business proposals
Responsible for own personal safety, the safety of the team and those around you.
Work in accordance with and enforce compliance with all BTG policies (ex: Safety, Code of Ethics, Commercial Policy, Security Policy and Export Compliance) to maintain BTG reputation and image
Your profile
Knowledge / experience in manufacturing / construction of measuring instruments or other automation equipment
Structured and proactive team player
Track record of successful global product management and new product launches
Ability to work with a high degree of autonomy; prioritize, solve problem, organize and work independently, while aligning with the company strategy
Approximately 40-50 travel days per year, mainly in Sweden but also internationally
Ability to work in an international environment and understanding different cultures
Naturally curious and inquisitive
Excellent computer skills, strong knowledge of MS Office
REQUIRED EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
Engineering degree B.Sc or M.Sc or equivalent
Minimum 5 years' experience in product development or management
Practical experience in instrumentation and automation within pulp and paper is an advantage
ORGANIZATIONAL RESPONSIBILTY STATEMENT
In addition to the job-specific responsibilities listed above, all employees are expected to support and model BTG's Code of Conduct and support BTG Values: Innovative, Reliable, Fair, Sustainable and Ambitious. Employees will be held accountable for knowledge and effective application of these principles.
APPLY
Send your resume in English to Erika Berg, HR-manager: Erika.berg@btg.com
