Product Manager
2025-06-12
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Product Manager at Voi, you will lead a team towards the future of our products, closely involving stakeholders to make the rest of the organisation pull in the same direction. Working with consumer facing products and large amounts of data, leading from a customer first perspective and doing so with a data analytics mindset is key to success. In this specific role, the mission is to ensure vehicles are available right when and where our customers need it and build intelligence on market data to make this possible. The role will include:
Representing the business perspective in the product team ensuring that product development is clearly communicated and aligned with business goals and market objectives
Build a vision of where we are heading with other product leaders and build an exciting story to drive the team and with stakeholders
Using customer insights, data, and market intelligence to build a strong understanding of industry trends and competition, maximising the value of operations.
Defining and tracking product metrics to generate insights, ensuring a balanced approach across innovation, technical foundations, and ongoing quality improvements.
Coordinating go-to-market efforts by building awareness across the organisation, monitoring business impact, and fostering partnerships that support product outcomes.
Working continuously with our internal teams to improve cross-functional collaboration, a customer-first mindset and push the company further towards our product vision and overarching mission of providing "safe, affordable and sustainable micromobility for everyone"
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for an ambitious, customer obsessed and business minded product professional eager to go deep across data, customers and business in collaboration with likeminded coworkers in a fast-paced environment. In addition to being professionally fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
Bachelor's degrees in data, engineering, business or equivalent
Experience from product management, analytics, engineering or strategy. Machine learning experience is a merit
Experience with SQL, Python or equivalent languages
Proven ability to collaborate on multi-stakeholder projects with meaningful business impact.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scaleups
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
