Product Manager
2025-01-09
Pelago Bioscience, founded in 2013, is a company located in Solna which today has approximately 50 employees. Since December 2021, we have been located in the Campus Solna area in a beautifully designed activity-based office area and a lab floor with a view.
At Pelago we are scaling up our business as a sustainable company where curiosity and customer-driven innovation are at our core. We work together with our worldwide customer base, with the aim of being the partner of choice in the discovery of novel therapeutics. The Product Manager role will be a key player in further defining our customer offering.
Product Manager at Pelago Bioscience in Stockholm
"I'd love to get an experienced side-kick in this role!", says Kia Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Pelago Bioscience.
Your new role
You report to the COO/deputy CEO, and will be part of the Operations management team.
The job of the Product Manager is to strategically plan and execute the design, launch, commercialization and optimization of Pelago Bioscience's products to support the company's mission of becoming the partner of choice in the discovery of novel therapeutics.
In this role, you will:
* Maintain up-to-date knowledge of scientific and technology trends in Drug Discovery through a network of KOLs and customers, attending conferences, industry articles, blogs, competition analysis, etc, to inform portfolio strategy
* Be responsible for user requirement specifications of the portfolio of offerings
* Approve functional requirement specifications from R&D during development work
* Be responsible for coordinating customer feedback on prototypes and beta launches
* Develop business cases to propose new product development
* Develop and drive projects and tactics needed for product launch and commercialization to achieve both horizontal and vertical revenue growth
* Prepare and provide customer-facing presentations or webinars describing technical information on product(s)
* Produce product marketing plans for new and existing products and ensure plans align with other parts of the company
* Be responsible for post-launch review metrics, evaluation of product performance and customer feedback
* Perform regular review of product performance, competitive positioning and pricing in the market, market share gains, wins/losses and best practices
* Work closely with RnD and LabOps to recommend and plan product improvements and discontinuations
* Develop the core positioning and messaging for the product and provide business/marketing inputs into marketing content and sales tools
What you'll need to succeed
You have the ability, willingness and drive to use product management experience to implement such processes within Pelago Bioscience, as an "experienced sidekick" to the COO. You see the value in processes and structure is an advantage.
You will need:
* Life Science relevant Ph.D. or M.Sc. degree: Biochemistry, Molecular or Cell Biology, Chemistry or similar, alternatively compensated by corresponding industry experience
* Experience with new product development processes, including product launch and commercialization
* At least 5 years' experience within the life science industry in Product Management
* Fluency in English
You will find it important to have:
* A background in preclinical drug discovery
* Experience from/insight into drug development
You will benefit from:
* Some experience from CRO business
* An MBA
* Marketing and/or Commercial experience
As a person, you are/have:
* Good understanding of the drug discovery value chain from target validation to clinical drug candidate (and beyond) and can apply this knowledge to product management
* Highly motivated self-starter with a strong bias for action, result-orientation
* Highly organized with an ability to work efficiently to meet deadlines
* Responsible and decisive person
* Collaborative, proactive and very good problem-solver with very good analytic skills
What you get
At Pelago Bioscience, we aim to attract the best talent from around the world and across multiple scientific disciplines. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for our staff to excel and drive innovation with the customers' needs in focus. We are committed to developing our employees and believe their satisfaction translates into the best experience for our customers.
* A chance to make a difference, for real
* An organization with curiosity and openness towards new ways of working
* A direct impact on the operations and the business of the company
* A very engaged team, with good spirit and openness, entrepreneurship, and that likes to do things together
What to do next
In this recruitment, Pelago Bioscience is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, please submit your application with an updated CV and personal letter in the same document. For specific questions about the role, please contact Linus Norrbom, linus.norrbom@hays.com
. Applications will be processed as they come, so don't hesitate to submit your application today.
