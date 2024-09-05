Product Manager - Retail & Food Services AB
- This role is with Stena Line's subsidiary company; Retail & Food Services AB -
Are you passionate about the travel retail industry and have the skills and experience to drive product categories forward, then we would love to hear from you!
Retail & Food Services AB is a leading distributor and wholesaler of Travel Retail products in Northern Europe to a number of large Vendors within mainly the transport sector, but also to airports and other Travel Retail distributors. We trade with most of the largest brands in the world and provide our customers with services such as warehouse & logistic solutions, revenue management, marketing material, merchandising & development of shop concepts. We are looking for an energetic and experienced Product Manager to join our retail team and lead categories such as Fashion, Toys, and Electronics, with the potential to work with even more exciting categories in the future!
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Develop and implement product strategies that align with the company's overall goals and market trends.
• Manage the product lifecycle from concept to launch, including market research, competitive analysis, and performance tracking.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including marketing, sales, and supply chain, to ensure seamless product execution and optimization.
• Identify and establish relationships with key suppliers and negotiate contracts to secure the best terms and conditions.
• Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for growth and innovation.
• Analyze sales data and customer feedback to continuously improve product offerings and maximize profitability.
• Develop promotional plans to drive sales and increase market share.
What you will experience
We offer career growth and development opportunities with a diverse team in a dynamic and innovative work environment. Every week we share a common breakfast together, we enjoy regularly ''AWs'', and you will not be disappointed if you have a sweet tooth as we have plenty of candy around the office!
As an employee, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of discounts on our assortment, travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, and much more!
Who are you?
At Retail & Food your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. We believe you are a strategic thinker with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. You thrive in a fast-paced environment where juggling multiple projects and meeting deadlines are all in a day's work.
We also believe your strong communication and interpersonal skills make it easy for you to build and maintain relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, ensuring smooth collaboration and successful outcomes. You are proactive, adaptable, and always ready to take on new challenges with a positive attitude.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field; MBA preferred.
• Proven experience as a Product Manager.
• Strong understanding of the travel retail market and consumer behavior.
• Proficiency in MS Office and product management software.
- Good English skills in writing and speech.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Malmö within Retail & Food Services AB. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than September 22th, 2024. The preferred candidate must live on daily commuting distance from the company's Head Office in Malmö, Sweden.
Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information. If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact, Charlotte Rankloo, Head of Product and Purchasing, at charlotte.rankloo@retailfoodservices.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About us
Retail & Food Services AB is a leading distributor and wholesaler of Travel Retail products (Perfume & Cosmetics, Beverage, Confectionery, Fashion, Toys, Electronics, and Food) in Northern Europe to Ferry companies, Airports and Wholesalers. In addition, we are also the agent for several international brands in the Swedish domestic market. We trade with most of the largest Travel Retail brands in the world and provide our customers with services such as warehouse & logistic solutions, revenue management, marketing material, merchandising & development of shop concepts.
We are owned by Stena AB, and are an affiliated company to Stena Line, one of the largest ferry operators in the world. Our mission is simple: delivering high-quality travel retail products and operating shops onboard ferries, at airports, and at ports. For more than 40 years we have been doing just that, and we continuously strive to take travel retail to a higher level. Ersättning
