Product Manager - Games
2024-11-12
Embark is hiring a Product Manager to join THE FINALS, our critically-acclaimed innovative online shooter. As a game maker embedded in the development team, you will help set development and publishing priorities to target improvements in business KPIs. Because a key tool in your toolbox will be quantitative data, close collaboration with data analysts and data scientists will be paramount.
You must have great insight into what makes free-to-play games tick, and understand the delicate balance between players, developers, and business needs. You are also highly analytical, and able to balance when to deep dive into the quantitative with when to make judgment calls on what the numbers are actually saying.
Example of responsibilities
Champion the generation and refinement of live service features and content that target improvements in business KPIs, establishing clear and measurable goals
Proactively poke and prod at the player journey and product machinery of the game, looking for the best places to improve retention, engagement, and monetization in ways that benefit the player experience
Perform data analysis to form hypotheses on player behavior to inform product and publishing priorities
Optimize our content roadmap and monetization strategies
Work with multiple cross-functional teams across development, live ops, data, and senior management to shepherd the product management perspective from end to end
Serve as a key customer of the data team, helping define its backlog so more valuable questions can be answered
We would love if you have
4+ years of experience in live service titles, ideally in the free-to-play space, guiding engagement and monetization content
Experience working with data analysts/scientists and user research experts, collaborating on the best ways to work with quantitative and qualitative data
Strong quantitative analysis skills and a history of supporting data-informed decisions
Familiarity with PvP shooters and the competitive landscape
The perspective and flexibility to interpret and present imperfect data - sometimes there will be no conclusive data to be had
The abilityto explain complex ideas and motivate teams through mutual understanding
An organized, detail oriented and self-motivated personality, couched within a pragmatic mindset
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
