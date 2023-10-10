Product Manager - FinTech to Avinode
2023-10-10
Are you a skilled Product Manager and are looking for the next challenge in your career? Do you have a commercial mindset and value high quality and premium user experience? Will you bring your creativity, curiosity and drive to get things done (as Marty Cagan would say)? Great, then you should continue reading!
About the company
Avinode Group, owned by World Fuel Services, brings tech solutions to business aviation problems. We spotted a gap in the market and created a set of indispensable tools - the modern business aviation essentials.
Today, we operate a growing suite of applications that 7,000+ air charter professionals use to do their everyday work. We take our role in their businesses seriously and make a point of delivering consistently excellent customer service and unique, ever-improving products.
Avinode, is the world's leading air charter sourcing platform for business aviation professionals to buy and sell charter online. Every year, Avinode processes around 4.5 million trip searches and 6 million trip requests.
Schedaero, is a flight operations platform that enables operators and flight departments to schedule, maintain and sell out private fleets with ease. Schedaero brings all charter sales activities and details together in one place.
Paynode, is our payment platform specifically designed to facilitate payments in the air charter industry. With Paynode, our members are able to make and receive payments with anyone, anywhere - all in one easy workflow.
Your position as Product Manager
In the position as Product Manager at Avinode you will be part in driving Avinode's payment platform Paynode forward. You will be working in an experienced Product Team consisting of Product Designers, UX Designers and Developers to ensure that you meet commercial product goals.
Right now Avinode is strengthening and changing the way they work with the product and you will be part of building their new product mindset. With a global product and offices in both Sweden and USA it is vital that you have good communication skills. In order to balance business and user needs forward, you will need to build a deep knowledge for Avinode's customers and their industry. You will also by using tools such as Google Analytics and Power BI define and track key metrics and communicate these learnings to the rest of the company.
Your main responsibilities:
Build deep knowledge of Avinode's customers and their industry.
Balance business and user needs to drive product focus area forward.
Bring out the best in the people of the Product Team.
Understand the goals of colleges and customers outside your team.
Creatively workshop with customers and colleges worldwide.
Define and track metrics with tools such as Google Analytics and Power BI.
About you
In order to be a good fit for the position, we believe that you have a few years of experience as a Product Manager in a software driven company and have experience with SaaS and B2B software products. Experience working with FinTech or payment solutions is a merit.
As a person it is important that you are curious, creative and persistent. We believe that you are data driven but at the same time have the ability to see the user needs. It is also important that you speak English on a fluent level since this is Avinode's corporate language.
Important for the position:
A few years of experience from Product Management.
Experience or knowledge about SaaS and B2B software products.
Data driven combined with deep understanding for the user.
English on a fluent level both written and spoken.
Experience from FinTech or payment solutions is a merit.
Why Avinode?
Apart from a challenging position with the product in the center you are offered a competitive salary, health care, pension, and insurance solutions as well as the opportunity to work fully remote.
Practical details
Start: As agreed upon.
Extent: Fulltime, 100%.
Location: Gothenburg or fully remote within Sweden.
Salary: Monthly by agreement + bonus.
Does the position as Product Manager sound interesting? Apply for the position today! In this recruitment process, great emphasis will be placed on personal characteristics.
